Kanye West is continuing his quest to win back the affections of Kim Kardashian eight months after news broke that the reality star was filing for divorce. On November 26, the rapper shared an old photo originally posted by Kardashian to her Instagram Stories back in 2019. The photo (which you can see here) featured West and Kardashian kissing in matching sweatsuits. Over the photo, West added a TMZ headline, reading, “Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim and Him Back Together, Inspire Millions.” West tagged the publication as well as his ex-wife.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO