Have you visited the St. Paul museum? A friend asked if I’d been to the St. Paul museum. The answer was no because I didn’t even know there was a museum in St. Paul. The next time I saw Adrian Scripture, I asked him about it and he invited me to visit. I spent an hour there but had to return another day because – well, I had taken Buddy. Then I learned from Gladys Pike that I could take him in, but since that was unexpected I hadn’t brought his leash.

SAINT PAUL, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO