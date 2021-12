EDC Las Vegas had its fair share of memorable sets throughout all three days of its 25th anniversary, but one set that stood above most came from none other than Jason Ross. Just a few days prior to the delivery of “After You,” the Ophelia Records veteran took hold of the kineticFIELD soundsytem on day two for his return to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and he’s now allowing us to go back to the evening of October 23 with an upload of his complete set.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO