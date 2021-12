Table of Contents History of Christmas Wreaths Real vs Artificial Christmas Wreaths Best Christmas Wreaths How to Make a Christmas Wreath There are two spots that serve as prime real estate for Christmas wreaths: above the fireplace mantel and on the front door. Of course, you can hang a Christmas wreath wherever you’d like, including: Above the mantel On any door On any window Above the table On the backs of chairs On your porch From any tree From a street lamp But the question still remains, what type of Christmas wreath should you get? We’ve sorted through all that’s out there to pull together some of the best Christmas wreath ideas. Plus, we’ve...

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO