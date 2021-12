When PLOS ONE launched in 2006, few could have predicted where the journal would be fifteen years later. In a previous blog post we pondered the history of PLOS ONE: how it started, how it grew and evolved, and the ways that it has supported PLOS’ mission to transform research communication. Here, Suzanne Farley, the Editorial Director at PLOS, and Emily Chenette, the Editor-in-Chief of PLOS ONE, share their perspectives on the future of PLOS and how they would like to see PLOS ONE evolve over the next fifteen years.

SCIENCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO