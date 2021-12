Click here to read the full article. Holiday travel is in full swing across the country, and with TSA face mask requirements in effect until 2022, TikTok users have come up with creative ways to combat maskne, like the new trend of layering Masque Bar’s Hydrogel half-face sheet mask under cloth face masks. Essentially, double masking with these sheet masks allows travelers to have an incognito spa day without anyone noticing! Many TikTokers like Alexa Johnson have taken this hack to the skies and swear by this method to simultaneously fight breakouts and hydrate skin. But does it really work? We...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO