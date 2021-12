CHICAGO (CBS) — Nearly three years after he was accused of lying to Chicago police when he claimed he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack, actor Jussie Smollett’s trial began on Monday. Smollett arrived at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse around 9:30 a.m., with his family, lawyers, and security guards at his side. A jury of six men and six women was empaneled by the late afternoon. Opening statements began afterward. Special prosecutor Dan Webb began by laying out his case for the jury – saying Smollett’s story about a racist and homophobic attack was all a hoax. Webb said although...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO