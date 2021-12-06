Dumb cars that are actually cool

There have been plenty of dumb cars to roll out of factories all across the globe over the course of the last century or so. Most of them aren't really worth talking about, and some actually go on to become sort of collectible. Flops like the Ford Edsel and Pontiac Aztek...
Raise your hand if you saw this coming because we certainly did not. British company M-Sport, which runs the namesake motorsport team in WRC, has created a hybrid. No, there's no electric motor hiding within this boxy hatchback as we're using this word to describe the unexpected marriage between an original Fiat Panda and a first-generation Ford Fiesta R5.
When searching for the best new cars and SUVs for under $25,000, you're most likely going to be looking at the lower trim levels of compact sedans and hatchbacks, as well as the lower trim levels of subcompact and midcompact SUVs. This list will focus on those (plus a new compact pickup), but if you're more interested in maximizing feature content for your money, you could easily consider the better-equipped upper trim levels of our choices in our best cars for under $20,000 list.
A new event called Autopia 2099 debuted in Los Angeles this weekend, celebrating the future of automotive electrification. As consumers face an increasingly crossover-focused slate of EV debuts with each passing model year, Autopia 2099 hopes to attract internal-combustion and EV enthusiasts alike to spark a new excitement for the groundbreaking changes already visible on streets and highways today.
Now in its 11th generation, the Honda Civic is a car you see on most every street corner. I think the new styling is a big improvement over the old car. This touring is the top trim level. A hatchback Civic is also available.
It's really quite a shame that most family car shoppers these days are turning to SUVs, because they're really missing out on something special with the 2022 Honda Accord. It basically does everything expected of a family sedan well, while even bettering the practicality of some of those SUVs. Seriously, its back seat and trunk are gigantic by any standard.
The current-generation Nissan GT-R isn't ready to retire quite yet, but it will hang up its racing helmet in Japan's Super GT series at the end of the 2021 season. It will be replaced by a track-only evolution of the new Z that will compete against the Acura NSX and the Toyota Supra.
Spies caught what appears to be the 2023 Audi A4 Avant testing in production bodywork in Europe. While it's still wearing extensive camouflage, this prototype appears to be relatively late in development and — surprisingly for this time of year — wearing what appears to be a high-performance wheel and tire package.
The Mercedes-AMG A 35 sedan is no longer part of the automaker's lineup here. Mercedes USA confirmed to CarBuzz that "The A 35 will not be offered in the US market for MY22." The model has already been scrubbed from Mercedes' U.S. web site. The move eliminates what was the least expensive offering in the AMG range here, the hot sedan starting at $46,900 after destination. The AMG GLA 35 crossover takes over as the most accessible AMG, costing $48,600 after destination. The GLA 35 is powered by the same 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder as in the A 35, putting out the same 302 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.
California-based Icon built a 1952 Chevrolet Thriftmaster 3100 pickup that showcases a different approach to the work it's famous for. While its previous Thriftmaster-based builds (including the one we drove) have been Old School projects, meaning they put an emphasis on retro styling cues, its latest truck is part of a series called New School that's characterized by a more modern-looking exterior design.
Unlike many upcoming electric vehicles, we haven't seen much in the way of Tesla Cybertruck test prototypes. But that may be changing. A YouTube user was recently flying a camera drone at a Tesla facility and got some excellent footage, also shared by Electrek, of the low-poly pickup truck out testing. And it's not the show car, as there are a number of tweaks and features visible that are clearly for the production model.
TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. If you want a free Lamborghini ... listen up, because we're about to change your driving life. Surely you've seen MrBeast's viral Squid Game video on Youtube. If you haven't, go look now! Well, now he's done it again and is giving away Lambos to everyone who joins his giveaway. Everyone who signs up will win a Lamborghini of some sort. The whole deal is a surprise and you won't know what size car you'll win until it rolls down the street.
When Maserati debuted the Ghibli sedan at the 2013 Shanghai Motor Show, the executive tourer was meant to establish itself as a sporty alternative to the BMW 5 Series set and help Maserati increase its global sales eightfold. Neither of those happened. The product push didn't materialize, and the Ghibli failed at its task because it never managed to be the smooth, dynamically masterful Italian it could have been, its rough edges inexcusable in a sedan that once started at about $76,000 and is now nearly $80,000 after destination. Even so, we never wished the Ghibli ill, we wished Maserati would sort it out. That's not going to happen, according to Automotive News. The outlet's product page for the Ghibli says, "Production is expected to continue through 2022 on the sedan, which will not be replaced."
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze. SUVs and crossovers are a hugely popular segment in the United States, making up...
Mazda's U.S. best-selling CX-5 crossover received a suite of updates for the 2022 model year. One of the biggest changes is Mazda adding its i-Active all-wheel drive as standard to the entire lineup. In 2021, it cost $1,400 to turn both axles. The automaker has also changed the trim steps. The old lineup went entry-level Sport followed by Touring, Touring Preferred SV Package, Carbon Edition, Carbon Edition Turbo, Grand Touring, Grand Touring Premium Package and Grand Touring Reserve. There are still eight variants, but their names are 2.5 S, 2.5 S Select, 2.5 S Preferred, 2.5 S Carbon Edition, 2.5 S Premium, 2.5 S Premium Plus, 2.5 Turbo and 2.5 Turbo Signature.
Comments / 0