In this season of Nice Try!, we’ve explored the utopia of the home and how the goods we welcome inside bring us closer to a better life — whatever the definition of better might be. The pursuit of a perfect life has led to products that mediate between our homes and neighborhoods, cook delicious food, help us sleep soundly, and make us squeaky clean. There’s a sense of optimization and value tucked within all these items from the doorbell to the mattress to the bidet. But there’s a limit to what design in the name of rationality, efficiency, and optimization can achieve.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 6 DAYS AGO