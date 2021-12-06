Marelli poaches new chief from Nexteer

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker, XPeng, will soon deliver half its output to countries outside China, vice president and chairman Brian Gu has said. He added that the company would start exporting cars to Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands in 2022. “As a company that focuses on global opportunities, we want to be balanced with our contribution of delivery – half from China, half from outside China – in the long run,” Gu said in an interview with CNBC. The Guangzhou-based company – with a dual listing in New York and Hong Kong – is often described as famous US-based EV maker Tesla’s main rival. Tesla recently disclosed that China accounted for roughly 23% of its overall sales, up from 20% a year ago. Tesla, of course, already has a large international customer base, with over 50% of its total sales being outside the US, according to its third-quarter results. Gu did not specify a timeline for XPeng’s foreign expansion plans. In December of 2020, the Chinese EV manufacturer began shipping cars to Norway. It is not alone: US-listed Chinese car brand Nio recently opened a flagship store in Oslo. Another Chinese automotive giant, BYD, said it aimed to deliver 1,500 EVs to Norway by the end of the year. Chinese companies are clearly interested in the Nordic country, most likely due to strong governmental support for EVs there.

