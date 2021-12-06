ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marelli poaches new chief from Nexteer

By Graeme Roberts
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarelli has named David Fan EVP and president of China, effective from 1 January 2022. Fan has a 25 year career in the auto industry. He joins Marelli from Nexteer where he...

