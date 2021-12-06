ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, IA

Earl Sporrer, 93, of Milford

By charguth
kicdam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Mass of Christian Burial for 93-year-old Earl Sporer of Milford will be...

kicdam.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milford, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
CBS News

Bryce Young wins Heisman Trophy

Bryce Young has won the 2021 Hesiman Memorial Trophy. Young was presented with college football's top honor Saturday night during a ceremony on ESPN. This is breaking news. Check back for updates.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas aides who met with Trump

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol announced Friday that it has issued six new subpoenas, including to an aide to former President Trump who is now a congressional candidate. Lawmakers on the panel are seeking information from associates of Trump who allegedly met with...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calvary Cemetery#Christian Burial#The Church Parish Center
The Associated Press

Michael Nesmith, the Monkee for all seasons, dies at 78

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Nesmith, the singer-songwriter, author, actor-director and entrepreneur who will likely be best remembered as the wool-hatted, guitar-strumming member of the made-for-television rock band The Monkees, has died at 78. Nesmith, who had undergone quadruple bypass surgery in 2018, died of natural causes at his...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy