ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Future gives DJ Snake’s ‘U Are My High’ a warping hip-hop twist

By Austria Masim
dancingastronaut.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDJ Snake and Future have released their igniting collaboration “U Are My High” via Interscope Records. The visionary French hitmaker’s initial solo release of “U Are My...

dancingastronaut.com

Comments / 0

Related
edmsauce.com

Teddy Roxpin and Lando Chill Give CAPYAC’s “Ooeeooeeoo” a Hip-hop Treatment

At the heels of their widely-celebrated second debut album CAPYAC FOREVER, P. Sugz and Potion AKA CAPYAC are rolling out remixes of select album singles by producers from across the world. LA-based producer Teddy Roxpin and experimental hip-hop artist Lando Chill take on the fourth installment of the series with their reimagining of the Rolling Stone-praised single “Ooeeooeeoo.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
orcasound.com

New Release from DJ Snake & Future “U Are My High” On Interscope Records

Multi-platinum producer DJ Snake has recruited Future for a new version of “U Are My High” available via Interscope Records today. Adding another dimension to this intoxicating banger, DJ Snake breathes fresh fire into the track. With a sample from iconic The Gap Band, the production instantly captivates as Future pulls up with an otherworldly verse and entrancing melody, blasting off with the hook.
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Pop superstar Alicia Keys unveils new album 'Keys' in Dubai

Superstar Alicia Keys on Friday debuted her new album live in front of a packed crowd at the world’s fair in Dubai — a lively pop performance full of soaring vocals and piano solos. “We can live on the air,” she crooned from beneath the vast shimmering dome at Dubai’s Expo, a fortified stage ringed by riveted — and COVID-19 vaccinated — fans bouncing, grooving and nodding to the beat. “Baby, baby, we gonna rock forever.”Keys, 40, sauntered onstage in a glittery gold bodysuit, hair in a tight bun, and jammed out her eighth studio album along with old...
WORLD
djmag.com

New book on hip-hop legend DJ Screw to be released next year

A new book on hip-hop legend DJ Screw is set to be released next year. 'DJ Screw: A Life in Slow Revolution' is slated to hit stores on 19th April 2022. The University of Texas Press is behind the title, which is written by Lance Scott Walker and based on no less than 16 years of in-depth research into the iconic artist, real name Robert Earl Davis Jr., who was known for a 'chopped and screwed' mixing and production style. A pivotal figure in the Houston hip-hop scene until his death on 16th November 2000, he was the leader of the Screwed Up Click artists collective, alongside Big Hawk, Lil' Flip, and Big Moe.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Snake
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Chloe Bailey’s ‘Have Mercy’ Hits Top 10 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart

Chloe Bailey’s solo career is off to a strong start as the singer, who performs under the mononym Chloe, earns her first top 10 appearance on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Her debut release “Have Mercy” advances 13-10 on the list dated Dec. 4 thanks to continued radio strength. “Mercy,”...
CELEBRITIES
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the Best Hip-Hop Songs of 2021

It's been a long, strange year, with just as many lows as highs. Even as things inch closer towards the new normal, day-to-day life has been an adjustment for everyone following a global pandemic. Fortunately for rap fans, we have great music to hold us down—the soundtrack to better times and happiness. Hip-hop as a whole is gaining its rhythm back after artists went for more than a year without touring and being out in the streets to engage with their fans. With live performances back like they never left, and plenty of new albums dropping each week, the game's stars have returned, and the up-and-coming acts are also delivering. Throughout 2021, there were a lot of songs to sort through, so XXL highlights 100 of the best hip-hop songs that dropped this year, in no particular order, to put you on game.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Jayceeoh set to ‘Bubble Up’ on his latest Deadbeats release

Incorporating infectious instrumentals that find Jayceeoh experimenting with melodic dubstep while maintaining the aesthetic of his recent string of releases, “Bubble Up” lands as one of the latest heaters from the Deadbeats camp. The single arrives as Jayceeoh’s third delivery of 2021, following “Clockwork” with Yvng Jalapeño and “Powerful Dream” with LeRome Swiss.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My High#Dance Music#Ultra Music Festival#Interscope Records#French#Future
dancingastronaut.com

Stream Boris Brejcha’s 10th LP, ‘Never Stop Dancing’

The man in the mask—otherwise known as the techno innovator of the past two decades, Boris Brejcha—has unleashed his 10th album, Never Stop Dancing. Utilizing classic techno tropes including cascades of smooth synth work and snapping basslines, not to mention more than 20 years’ worth of production experience, Brejcha’s most recent escapade is a masterful progression of his well-honed sound.
THEATER & DANCE
dancingastronaut.com

Krewella return to the scene on ‘Never Been Hurt’ feat. BEAUZ

The Krewella sisters make their grand return to the scene alongside Asian-American duo BEAUZ. The collaboration finds the quartet of talents exploring poppier sounds on the powerful “Never Been Hurt.” Far groovier and deep house inspired than the style that made Krewella one of EDM’s premier acts, this little ditty dabbles in groovy — and grimy — basslines inspired by the UK garage sound. The subtler melodies let the song’s vocals shine through while the sultry lyrics and a distorted vocal chorus tug on your heartstrings. The duo’s first release in over a year, “Never Been Hurt” is an indicator of things to come from EDM’s favorite sisters.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Bonobo ramps up ‘Fragments’ rollout with fourth album single, ‘Shadows’

With the release of his upcoming LP Fragments on the horizon and the countdown nearing its final month, Bonobo has returned with another album single, “Shadows.” Following previous previews “Rosewood,” “Tides,” and “Otomo,” Bonobo’s latest offering sees him partner with Jordan Rakei, who provides the track’s vocals.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Dolph Reportedly Owned Over 100 Memphis Properties & Bought Foreclosures For His Children's Birthdays

The the days since legendary Memphis rapperYoung Dolph was tragically shot and killed in his hometown, tributes from every corner of the internet have poured in. Speaking to the legacy he leaves behind as a musician, as well as the legacy he leaves behind as a man and a father, seemingly every new social media tribute dedicated to Young Dolph has revealed something new about the Gelato rapper.
CELEBRITIES
blavity.com

Megan Thee Stallion & Cash App Launch Exclusive Apparel Drop With Proceeds Going To Charity

Megan Thee Stallion and Cash by Cash App have partnered to launch a limited-edition apparel drop "for hotties, by hotties." Designed by Megan Thee Stallion and created by Cash by Cash App, the Hot Girl Enterprise collection features flaming-red bike shorts, a flame-plastered reversible "Hot Girl Enterprise" bucket hat, and a "Hot Girl Enterprise" yellow T-shirt. It's available today with prices set at $20-$30.
CELL PHONES
newschain

Cardi B lands her ‘dream’ job with Playboy

Cardi B has described being appointed Playboy’s first ever Creative Director in Residence a “dream come true”. The rapper, 29, shared the news on Instagram alonside a collage image of her sporting a large and very blinging Playboy bunny chain. Writing about her new job to her 116m followers, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Who’s Favorite to Win It All?

As we get down to some of the final performances, do we have one contestant edging ahead of the others for that infamous title of “The Voice?”. There are still a couple more rounds of performances that will give contestants the chance to wow voters at home. On Monday the current artists must deliver amazing performances in order to stay alive in the competition and make it into the Finals.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy