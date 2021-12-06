ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Dole to lie in state at Capitol as nation honors senator

By Associated Press
 5 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Bob Dole’s casket will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday as congressional leaders honor the former Republican presidential candidate and World War II veteran who served in Congress for 36 years. Dole died Sunday at the age of...

Fox News

'Absolute legend' Bob Dole pokes fun at Democrats one last time in farewell letter

Former Republican Senator Bob Dole, who passed away this week at the age of 98, included in his farewell letter a playful jab at the Democratic Party. "As I make the final walk on my life’s journey, I do so without fear. Because I know that I will, again, not be walking alone," Dole said in a farewell letter that was read by his daughter Robin at his funeral in Washington, D.C. on Friday. "I know that God will be walking with me," the late senator wrote. "I also confess that I’m a bit curious to learn and find if I am correct in thinking that heaven will look a lot like Kansas and to see, like others who have gone before me, if I will still be able to vote in Chicago."
Kansas State
Washington State
WLOX

Friends and family eulogize Bob Dole at the National Cathedral

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The national honors for a Heartland hero continued Friday at the National Cathedral. Folks from around the country had another opportunity to say goodbye to the late Senator Bob Dole at his funeral service in the nation’s capital. It was an invite-only service for the...
Bill Clinton
Bob Dole
Gerald Ford
Ohio Capital Journal

Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor

WASHINGTON — Former U.S. Sen. Robert J. Dole arrived at the U.S. Capitol for the final time on Thursday, for a Rotunda ceremony in which former colleagues and congressional leaders from both parties honored the life and career of the late Kansas political icon. President Joe Biden and others remembered Dole — who died Sunday at age […] The post Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
AFP

Staffer allowed into US Capitol complex with gun

A congressional staffer carrying a gun was allowed to move freely inside the US Capitol complex for several minutes on Thursday, even though an X-ray machine at a security checkpoint had picked up the weapon in his bag. The US Capitol Police issued a statement confirming that officers "spotted the image of a handgun in a bag on the X-ray screen" after the staffer had passed though security.
iheart.com

Bob Dole Remembered As A 'Genuine Hero,' 'Patriot' During Funeral

Former Senator Bob Dole was honored by his friends, family, and former colleagues during a funeral at Washington National Cathedral on Friday (December 10). Dole died in his sleep over the weekend at the age of 89. President Joe Biden eulogized the former Senate Majority Leader and recalled how he...
