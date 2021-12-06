Clemson player has message for Tigers commit in wake of Venables’ departure

Current and future Clemson players took to social media Sunday night, expressing their reaction(s) to Brent Venables departing for Oklahoma.

While most of Clemson’s class of 2022 defensive commits have a decision to make, a couple of them tweeted out emojis in response to finding out that the defensive coordinator that recruited them will be elsewhere next season and beyond.

Clemson four-star defensive end commit Jihaad Campbell took to Twitter just after 9 p.m. on Sunday night. His response signified that of someone who was surprised by Venables’s decision. Of course, Venables did just visit Campbell and his IMG Academy teammates — Daylen Everette and Keon Sabb — just a couple of days prior.

While the news may have taken Campbell by surprise, it was one of his future teammates who provided some comfort, not wanting him to fret about his time ahead.

It sure seems like Tigers’ redshirt defensive tackle Tré Williams doesn’t plan on going anywhere. Even without Venables, Clemson seemingly has confidence in its defensive personnel “runnin it up” next season.

