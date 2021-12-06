ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson player has message for Tigers commit in wake of Venables’ departure

By Sam Neumann
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 5 days ago

Current and future Clemson players took to social media Sunday night, expressing their reaction(s) to Brent Venables departing for Oklahoma.

While most of Clemson’s class of 2022 defensive commits have a decision to make, a couple of them tweeted out emojis in response to finding out that the defensive coordinator that recruited them will be elsewhere next season and beyond.

Clemson four-star defensive end commit Jihaad Campbell took to Twitter just after 9 p.m. on Sunday night. His response signified that of someone who was surprised by Venables’s decision. Of course, Venables did just visit Campbell and his IMG Academy teammates — Daylen Everette and Keon Sabb — just a couple of days prior.

While the news may have taken Campbell by surprise, it was one of his future teammates who provided some comfort, not wanting him to fret about his time ahead.

It sure seems like Tigers’ redshirt defensive tackle Tré Williams doesn’t plan on going anywhere. Even without Venables, Clemson seemingly has confidence in its defensive personnel “runnin it up” next season.

ACCSports.com

Clemson DC Brent Venables a candidate for Oklahoma job

Could the top assistant coach in the ACC be headed elsewhere? Clemson’s Brent Venables is a priority candidate for the vacant Oklahoma job. With Lincoln Riley leaving Norman for the USC opening, the Sooners need a new head coach. Oklahoma is one of the top coaching opportunities in the country; there’s money to spend and an imperative to keep on winning. This means the Sooner will go looking for a big name. Venables would satisfy that demand.
FanSided

Oklahoma football fans lose their minds as Brent Venables arrives in Norman (Video)

Okahoma Sooners fans waited on the tarmac for the arrival of their new head coach, Brent Venables, on Sunday. The Oklahoma Sooners fanbase watched Lincoln Riley depart the program to become the new head coach at USC last Sunday. After a week of watching the coaching carousel turn, they received the news that they have a new sideline boss in Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.
The State

Where are they now? Checking in on Clemson’s 5 defensive coordinators before Venables

It’s official. Former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is the new head coach at Oklahoma. Venables, 50, takes his first head coaching job following 10 seasons as the defensive coordinator under Dabo Swinney. He returns to Norman after working as defensive coordinator under longtime Sooners head coach Bob Stoops from 1999-2011.
Brent Venables
CharlotteObserver.com

Five possible names to replace Brent Venables as Clemson’s defensive coordinator

After spending 10 years at Clemson as the defensive coordinator, Brent Venables is getting his first shot at being a head coach with the University of Oklahoma. The level to which he elevated the standard for the Tigers’ defense, which included a top-10 statistical finish in the country in 2021, cannot be understated.
abccolumbia.com

Dabo Swinney releases statement on Brent Venables’ departure

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney released a statement Monday afternoon on the departure of defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Venables left the Tigers to take over as the head coach at Oklahoma, the school he spent 13 years at before joining Clemson in 2012. Swinney’s statement reads...
Scarlet Nation

Venables' Clemson legacy

There are a lot of questions to be answered as Clemson now tries to reassert its prominence without one of the major pillars of that prominence. There's change in the air in Clemson and on multiple fronts. Yet none of the changes will come close to matching the subtraction that...
On3.com

Brent Venables discusses his growth as a coach at Clemson

Brent Venables returned to Oklahoma a changed man, he said, having had time to develop at Clemson. Venables has been at Clemson since 2012, serving six seasons as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, before his promotion in 2018. Ever since then, he’s served as Clemson’s assistant head coach, in addition to his duties as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Venables was a Broyles Award finalist with Oklahoma, but he later won the distinction in 2016, while coaching Clemson. In that time, Venables helped Clemson revitalize its defense; Clemson’s defense in 2021 ranked No. 9 in the country under Venables’ tutelage, allowing just 308.4 total yards of offense per game.
AllClemson

Clemson's Venables Focuses on Different Challenge Against South Carolina Offense

One of the reasons Clemson's defense was able to hold high-scoring Wake Forest 17 points below its regular-season average was because of familiarity. Brent Venables has a long history of shutting down the Dave Clawson offense, no matter the names on the back of the jersey. This week's challenge is quite different. While it's not an offense that's nearly as prolific as what No. Clemson faced last week, it's still drawn the respect of the Tigers' coaches.
