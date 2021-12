The Blues will begin their quest to win a 7th FA Cup when they take on Swindon Town at the County Ground in the third round. To get to this point, Swindon defeated Crewe Alexandra away from home in the first round of the tournament 3-0, before a 2-1 victory over Walsall in the second round secured their place in the coveted third round.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO