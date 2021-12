Arsenal vs Southampton: The Gunners survived a ropey, slow start before settling in and cruising to a 3-0 victory over Saints at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring after 21 minutes, much to the relief of Mikel Arteta, whose side on any other day might have been 1-0 or 2-0 down by that point. Martin Odegaard made it 2-0 not long after, and Gabriel Magalhaes completed the rout just after the hour mark.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 HOURS AGO