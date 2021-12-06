ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody, GA

Robot waits tables in Dunwoody

By Sammie Purcell
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EF7pW_0dFYaDZk00

At Tastee Spoon in Dunwoody, patrons may notice a new, robotic face on the waitstaff.

The Caribbean restaurant will employ a robot, named Irie Milly, to help support wait staff with their daily tasks, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m8wUj_0dFYaDZk00
Tastee Spoon in Dunwoody is using a robot named Irie Milly to help support waiters.

“It’s programmed to go around the entire restaurant,” said owner Raymone Williams in a video explaining how the robot works. “All the tables are strategically placed, and the robot stops at certain places and it can serve up to 12 plates at a time. So that makes a difference.”

Williams said the robot’s name combines her mother’s name and the word “irie,” which means “cool.”

“It’s a Caribbean word that’s used a lot,” she said.

The robot is meant to lessen the load on Tastee Spoon’s waitstaff, said Williams. In comments on the post, some people worried the robot would take the place of human waiters, while others wondered if a labor shortage had led to the inclusion of the robot. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants across the state have been suffering from a worker shortage.

Representatives from Tastee Spoon did not respond in time for publication to requests for comment, but in the video Williams said the robot has not replaced any human workers.

“It’s only enhanced the experience that the waitstaff have,” Williams said. “It’s really helpful to whomever is working that day … and plus it also frees up the time where they can really interact with the guest.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UlTez_0dFYaDZk00

The post Robot waits tables in Dunwoody appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven daffodil plantings serve as Holocaust remembrance

The first time Sandy Baumwald heard about The Daffodil Project, it was from her brother, Ronnie Mayer. One day out of the blue, Mayer called her and asked if she wanted to come down to Brookhaven from her home in Athens and help plant some daffodils.  Baumwald didn’t know about The Daffodil Project, but she […] The post Brookhaven daffodil plantings serve as Holocaust remembrance appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Temporary Krispy Kreme drive-thru pop-up now open on Ponce

Intown Krispy Kreme fans rejoice! A temporary drive-thru-only pop-up shop is now open at the corner of Ponce de Leon Avenue and Argonne Avenue – the site of the original location destroyed by arson earlier this year. The pop-up at 295 Ponce is offering assorted doughnuts and bottled beverages seven days a week – Sunday through […] The post Temporary Krispy Kreme drive-thru pop-up now open on Ponce appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
RESTAURANTS
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Fulton County Library launches One Book, One Read club with ‘Caste’

The Fulton County Library System, in collaboration with the Atlanta-Fulton Public Library Foundation, will launch One Book, One Read – a county-wide book club designed to get residents reading, promote critical conversations, community building, and literacy. The program will begin with “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Isabel Wilkerson. The book’s core resides in comparisons between […] The post Fulton County Library launches One Book, One Read club with ‘Caste’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dunwoody, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

A New Kind of Village: Social club provides community space for Atlanta families

It’s said that it takes a village to raise a child. The recent pandemic has disrupted, even dismantled, many of those villages, adding more pressure than ever on parents and children. Atlanta’s new social club, Kiin, will help relieve some of that pressure by providing support and a nurturing space. “Families, the backbone of our […] The post A New Kind of Village: Social club provides community space for Atlanta families appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

9-year-old Sandy Springs entrepreneur lands Meta grant

“Get started. Done is better than perfect.” That’s the business advice Zoe Oli, 9, gave Monday in a talk with Meta’s Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. “A lot of people think it has to be the perfect time to start. But if you wait for that, you are going to wait forever,” Zoe told Sandberg. […] The post 9-year-old Sandy Springs entrepreneur lands Meta grant appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Environmental Gardener: Bark, berries and evergreen delights

December in Atlanta is a great time to reflect on the past growing season and make plans for next year. And, while there are still chores like last minute weeding and deadheading, as well as planting spring bulbs we intended to plant in November, the pace is slower and the days are shorter. This means […] The post Environmental Gardener: Bark, berries and evergreen delights appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Inside the Arts: Enriching the city with art

ELEVATE Atlanta closed on Halloween weekend. Appropriately, the eight-week long arts festival ended in Southwest Atlanta at Fort Mac with a drive-in screening of Tyler Perry’s cult classic, Boo2! A Madea Halloween. To the chagrin of many, Tyler Perry was not in attendance (although his movie studio is close by); however, this introduced movie goers […] The post Inside the Arts: Enriching the city with art appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sparkle Sandy Springs returns this weekend

A Sandy Springs holiday tradition kicks off this weekend at City Springs. Sparkle Sandy Springs is set for Sunday, Dec. 5, with festivities beginning at 4 p.m. The parade will step off at 5:30 p.m. The event includes a menorah and tree lighting, along with a holiday concert featuring The Glow Band and a gift […] The post Sparkle Sandy Springs returns this weekend appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Hotel planned for Dunwoody’s Campus 244 project

A nearly 13-acre project planned near Perimeter Mall has landed a hotel flag, according to the development team. Buckhead-based RocaPoint Partners and New York-based The Georgetown Co. said Tuesday that its new Dunwoody mixed-use development will include a 145-key Element Hotel. Called Campus 244, the more than 1 million-square-foot project is a redevelopment of the […] The post Hotel planned for Dunwoody’s Campus 244 project appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Your Next Home Could Be In… Castleberry Hill

Where is it? Adjacent to Downtown, next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and soon to be connected to the massive Centennial Yards mixed-use development. What’s the history of the neighborhood? Before the Civil War, the area was called Snake Nation, the city’s red light district filled with prostitutes and gambling dens. By the time the war came, […] The post Your Next Home Could Be In… Castleberry Hill appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
HOME & GARDEN
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Giving Tuesday brings focus to nonprofits that support the community

Nonprofit organizations consider Giving Tuesday very important to raising critical funds. Georgia nonprofits, including many in Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs, are participating in GAGives today, as part of the national Giving Tuesday campaign.  In 2020, participation in GAGives rose by 94% with more than 260,000 donations. Those donations raised almost $25 million last […] The post Giving Tuesday brings focus to nonprofits that support the community appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Facebook
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody business to deliver locally sourced plants to residents

A Dunwoody Ace Hardware store plans to partner with Georgia farmers to launch what it calls an online garden center, according to a press release.  An Ace Hardware Store located at 1316 Dunwoody Village Parkway recently announced that the business will offer metro-Atlanta residents the chance to purchase plants from local farmers online. The online […] The post Dunwoody business to deliver locally sourced plants to residents appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Latin American Association to hold Christmas market

The Brookhaven-based Latin American Association will host its first-ever Christmas Market this holiday season.  Avanzando Juntas, the association’s economic empowerment program for Latina women, is the driving force behind the market. Shoppers can buy products from the women who are a part of Avanzando Juntas, including handcrafted jewelry, clothing, decorations, and desserts. Shoppers can also […] The post Latin American Association to hold Christmas market appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

‘Tis The Season: The Ultimate Guide to Starting a Wine Collection

It’s not every day that one gets to drink Domaine de la Romanée-Conti La Tache Grand Cru Monopole 1999, but when you’re a wine collector, drinking a bottle this rare could happen a few times in your life. For us, it hasn’t happened yet. Could it be we’re hanging out in the wrong wine circles? […] The post ‘Tis The Season: The Ultimate Guide to Starting a Wine Collection appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sweet celebration of Hanukkah

Not many people need an excuse to enjoy a donut. But if you need a reason, Hanukkah will give you one.  Sufganiyah is a round, often jelly-filled donut that is enjoyed by Jews around the world during the end of the year festivities. And while many people outside of the Jewish faith are familiar with […] The post Sweet celebration of Hanukkah appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Perimeter ‘Holiday Lights’ show to return

A holiday lights show will return for the second year in a row to Perimeter Center in Dunwoody. Ravinia – a community of three, high-rise office buildings which also includes the Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter Hotel along Ashford Dunwoody Road – will host its second annual “Holiday in Lights” celebration at the Ravinia Gardens on […] The post Perimeter ‘Holiday Lights’ show to return appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Holiday Events Galore!

The festive season is in full-swing, and we’ve got event suggestions What a difference a year makes! The pandemic squashed most of the holiday fun last year, but festive events are plentiful this December. Whether you’re marking Christmas, Chanukah, or New Year’s Eve, there’s something for everyone.   Decatur SquareThe Decatur Menorah Lighting is Dec. […] The post Holiday Events Galore! appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

My Top 5 Something: Jennifer Sutton of Art Meso

Since 2015, the Atlanta-based Art Meso has emerged as a premier, internationally traveling art and fashion exhibition, placing an emphasis on creativity over anything else. “Creating is the fundamental basis to existence,” says founder Jennifer Sutton.  We asked Sutton for her Top 5 list of things that inspire her: The post My Top 5 Something: Jennifer Sutton of Art Meso appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody to share new park draft plans

Dunwoody will hold an open house on Dec. 6 to share new draft plans for future parks at Vermack Road and Roberts Drive.  Residents can view the plans and offer feedback from 6-8 p.m. at the Dunwoody City Hall at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, according to a press release. The plans will be for a […] The post Dunwoody to share new park draft plans appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
962
Followers
840
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy