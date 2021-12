The Pittsburgh Penguins have recently had their name involved in a number of different trade rumors, as some feel a fire sale could be on the way. The team does have several pending free agents to worry about next summer. Still, as we’ve seen early on this season, Tristan Jarry is developing into an elite netminder, and head coach Mike Sullivan is capable of taking just about any hockey roster into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Needless to say, enough with the fire sale trade rumors.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO