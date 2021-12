The only real question is this one — will LeBron James suit up for the game against the Detroit Pistons today? Otherwise, the contest between the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers looks to be a pretty sad affair. The Pistons are an awful offense and awful team at the moment, and the Lakers are sad, old, and struggling. Better than the Pistons, to be sure, but that is certainly not an acceptable bar for the Lakers to be clearing.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO