Raven Software devs stage walkout to protest QA layoffs

Several QA team members at Call of Duty Warzone studio, Raven Software, staged a walkout last night over unfair job terminations. Activision Blizzard continues to face trouble this year as a number of QA employees were booted last Friday. A walkout was planned after 12 team members who were a part of the Better ABK Workers Alliance were told their contracts with the Call of Duty Warzone studio, Raven Software, would be void by the end of January. The workers felt that the QA department was doing well for the company, especially after all the hard work they committed to the year-end quarter with five weeks of overtime in preparation for the launch of the new Pacific map.

