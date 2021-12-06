ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas police corral loose camel

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pVLtA_0dFYZH8b00
Camel on the loose captured. Police lasso camel that escaped in Bonner Springs, Kansas. (Bonner Springs Police Dept.)

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Police officers in Bonner Springs, Kansas, had an unusual assignment Sunday as they tracked down a camel on the loose, KCTV reported.

The camel made its way onto a highway and into neighborhoods before it was captured and reunited with its owners, the Kansas City Star reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0haSjG_0dFYZH8b00
Police use lasso to capture camel. Camel on the loose captured in Bonner Springs, Kan. (Bonner Springs )

On Facebook, the Bonner Springs Police Department posted pictures of the camel, and confirmed it took the department the better part of the day to catch up with the animal. The post concludes, “The camel was reunited with its owners and will go back to doing camel things.”

KIRO 7 Seattle

IN THIS ARTICLE
