The Charlotte Hornets fell just short on Wednesday night to the Milwaukee Bucks, 127-125, in what was a terrific finish. Charlotte got out to a 16-point lead after the first quarter but the Bucks rallied in the second and third quarters to take the lead going into the fourth. LaMelo Ball hit a 28-footer to tie the game with just under six seconds remaining, which was followed up by a game-winning layup from Giannis.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO