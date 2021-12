FOXBORO (CBS) — After an incredible season on the pitch that saw him make play after play for the New England Revolution, midfielder Carles Gil has been named the 2021 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player. Gil will be presented with the MVP Tuesday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Gil earned the league’s highest individual honor after dishing out a league-best 18 assists during the 2021 season, leading the Revolution to the club’s first Supporters’ Shield title and all-time MLS points record. “It is an honor for me to be named the MLS Most Valuable Player,” Gil said. “I want to thank everyone who...

