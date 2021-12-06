End of an era: Staples Center signs removed to make way for new Crypto.com Arena

Blank spaces could be seen Monday morning where Staples Center lettering and logos once stood as the rebranding to Crypto.com Arena becomes a reality in Los Angeles.

Video showed crews working overnight to take down old signage from a building that has hosted numerous sports champions and award shows.

Crypto.com, a cryptocurrency platform and exchange headquartered in Singapore, is paying $700 million to rename the building.

Reaction to the Crypto.com Arena rebranding has been mixed at best, with one person saying she “thought it was a joke” when the news was first announced in November.

The arena currently houses the Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, Kings and Sparks.

The name change is set to officially take place when the Lakers host the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA’s annual Christmas Day basketball game.

Correction : An earlier version of this story stated an incorrect amount for the cost to rename the building. The story has been updated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.