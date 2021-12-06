ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solon, OH

85-year-old woman dies after police pursuit ends in crash

By Courtney Shaw, Camryn Justice
 5 days ago
An 85-year-old woman has died after a police pursuit ended in a crash, Solon police confirmed.

Around 2:40 p.m. Friday, officers observed a 2012 Ford Fusion traveling east on Solon Road near Erico Drive and after confirming with dispatch, determined the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Cleveland, police said.

Officers then attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the stolen vehicle, but the Ford fled east on Solon Road and out of sight of the responding officers.

Shortly after losing the Ford, it was spotted again, this time traveling west on Solon Road approaching Erico Drive and continued fleeing from officers.

Solon police said an officer then decided to deploy Stop Sticks. The Ford attempted to avoid the Stop Sticks and the driver lost control, crashing into two other vehicles before leaving the roadway.

A 19-year-old man from Berea and a 20-year-old man from Cleveland were inside of the Ford and were taken into custody following the crash, transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The drivers of the two other vehicles that were struck in the crash, a 37-year-old man and an 89-year-old man, were transported to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

An 85-year-old woman who was a passenger in one of the vehicles that was struck was transported to a nearby hospital, where she died Friday night.

The medical examiner's office identified the victim as Sally Schultz from Chagrin Falls.

No officers were injured in the crash.

Police said charges are pending.

CHAOSCOORDINATOR
5d ago

Great job blaming Officers for what the thugs caused. You could've worded it to show who was really at fault. You (media) are just as much the problem today. 😏

Lawrence Mixon
5d ago

they need to charge the drive of the stolen vehicle for everyone he almost killed, get 25 years each, for the lady that died, the driver should get life, without parole

Mary Kovacs
4d ago

Feel sorry for the Police...they try and do their job and are criticized and equally criticized for not doing enough. and Maria...you are naive if you think just because you have insurance you will get a replacement... seldom full value.

