Drake Withdraws from Grammy Awards

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article2:22 PM PT -- We just got Ne-Yo at LAX, who says he doesn't totally agree that the Grammys don't hold weight ... but he does agree that there could be better, more inclusive ways to decide who should win. Drake won't be partaking in the upcoming Grammy Awards...

Miley Had The Most Rock-And-Roll Reaction To The Grammys Snubbing Her

ICYMI, the Recording Academy officially released its complete list of 2022 Grammy nominations on Nov. 23, and some names were missing from the list. Among the artists who weren’t recognized for their recent album releases was Miley Cyrus, and the singer didn’t hold back when it came to detailing how she felt about the choice. Shortly after the Academy released the list, Miley Cyrus tweeted about the Grammys snubbing Plastic Hearts, and her response was everything you’d hope for.
Ciara causes a meltdown in high-waisted shorts and thigh-high boots

Ciara sent her fans into a tailspin in her latest show-stopping outfit that was made especially for her by Dolce & Gabbana. The Level Up singer shared some behind-the-scenes images on Wednesday from her performance at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala earlier this week, and she looked amazing! Ciara rocked an all-bronze ensemble that consisted of a silk shirt with a matching tie, a tailcoat, skin-tight shorts, and thigh-high leather boots.
Beyonce Unveils New Ivy League-Themed Adidas Drop

Ivy Park and Adidas have just announced their fifth collaborative collection. While Beyoncé's latest drop is not directly linked to any specific college institution, "HALLS of IVY" is for all people, adults, and children "to unite regardless of background, color, or creed while celebrating each individual's creativity." The collection accompanied...
Prince William cringes over how Taylor Swift led him on stage 'like a puppy' for surprise Livin' on a Prayer performance with US singer and Jon Bon Jovi

Prince William admits that he obeyed 'like a puppy' when glamorous pop star Taylor Swift ordered him on stage for an impromptu performance with Jon Bon Jovi. Recalling a fundraising gala in November 2013 for the homeless charity Centrepoint, a cause first championed by his late mother Princess Diana, the 39-year-old chuckles and says: 'I can't believe I'm actually telling you this story… I turn up and Jon Bon Jovi and Taylor Swift are at the event, which nearly knocked me off my feet.
Jennifer Lopez Belts Her Heart Out in Emotional "On My Way" Video

After delivering a debut performance of "On My Way" at the American Music Awards last month, Jennifer Lopez has released the accompanying video for the track. On Dec. 3, the multihyphenate dropped the visual for the song, which shows Lopez belting her heart out in a series of gorgeous outfits in front of a screen playing scenes from her upcoming rom-com, Marry Me. The film also stars Maluma, who plays J Lo's character's cheating fiancé, and Owen Wilson, who ends up marrying J Lo's character instead. "On My Way" will be featured on the film's soundtrack, and the movie is expected to hit theaters on Feb. 11, 2022.
Christina Aguilera Performs in Plunging Rhinestone Jacket, Latex Pants & Clear Pyramid Heels at Latin Grammys

Taking to the stage last night, Christina Aguilera made a daring appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades in Las Vegas. The 40-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker performed at the event wearing a plunging black suit-style jacket featuring a red rhinestone scalloped trim around the décolletage and skintight black latex pants, which gave way to black leather booties. Boasting bold transparent, pyramid-shaped heels, the pointy-toe ankle-length style was all business in the front and party in the back. Adding to her glamorous look, the “Burlesque” actress also showed off waist-length platinum blond hair and black fishnet gloves for the occasion. Discussing her iconic early aughts style with InStyle recently, Aguilera shared, “I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I really felt as an artist, and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion.” Shop black leather boots below. To Buy: Steve Madden Halena Leather Pointed Toe Stiletto Booties, $130; zappos.com To Buy: Zara High-Heel Leather Ankle Boot, $129; zara.com To Buy: Charles David Lupo Bootie, $160; dsw.com Scroll through to check out some of Christina Aguilera’s boldest looks over the years.
Courtney Waldrop Finally Makes It Official

Sweet Home Sextuplets mom Courtney Waldrop has been counting down to a very big day all week. She has shared lots of updates with fans as she awaited an important day. So, what’s going on with the Waldrop family?. As we reported, Courtney has been preparing herself for a...
Zoë Kravitz Goes Shopping With Channing Tatum & His Daughter As Romance Heats Up

Zoë Kravitz was pictured with beau Channing Tatum’s 8-year-old daughter for the first time in public on Nov. 14, when the trio went shopping in L.A. Zoë Kravitz, 32, has gotten acquainted with another very special woman in her boyfriend Channing Tatum‘s life — his daughter! Zoë, Channing, 41, and Everly Tatum, 8, spent time together at a flea market in Los Angeles on Sunday (Nov. 14), marking the first time that Zoë has been publicly pictured with her new boyfriend’s child. The Big Little Lies star wrapped her arms around Everly, as seen HERE, while they walked outdoors beside Channing, who shares his little girl with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.
