Red Wings place Staal on NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, recall Renouf from AHL’s Griffins

Cover picture for the articleDespite riding high on a five-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings released some very unfortunate news Monday morning, as defenseman Marc Staal has entered the National Hockey League’s COVID-19 protocol. Staal, 34, was in the lineup for Detroit on Saturday against the New York Islanders, where his team...

NHL

Dan Renouf rejoins Red Wings

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today recalled defenseman Dan Renouf from the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Renouf, 27, has skated in 13 games with the Griffins this season, notching three assists and 15 penalty minutes, and made his Red Wings season debut on Nov. 24 vs. St. Louis, posting a plus-two rating. Originally signed by Detroit as an undrafted free agent on March 10, 2016, he rejoined the organization this summer after spending a majority of the 2020-21 season with the Colorado Avalanche, earning his first NHL action since making his debut with the Red Wings during the 2016-17 campaign. In 18 games with the Avalanche, Renouf recorded three points (0-3-3), 16 penalty minutes, 20 hits and 12 shots on goal in 10:10 average time on ice. He also appeared in five games for the American Hockey League's Colorado Eagles, tallying three points (1-2-3) and four penalty minutes. Renouf previously played 146 games for the Grand Rapids Griffins between 2015-18, helping deliver the franchise's second Calder Cup championship in 2017.
NHL
Fox5 KVVU

Golden Knights' Karlsson placed in NHL COVID-19 protocol

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights forward William Karlsson is on the NHL's COVID Protocols List. The news about "Wild Bill" was shared by head coach Pete DeBoer on Monday. The Knights' next game is set for Wednesday against the Anaheim Ducks.
NHL
NHL

Bozak placed in COVID-19 protocol

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has placed Tyler Bozak in COVID-19 protocols. Bozak, 35, has dressed in 21 games for the Blues this season, posting seven points (one goal, six assists) and six penalty minutes.
NHL
NBC Sports

Bruce Cassidy placed in COVID-19 protocol before B's-Red Wings game

Bruce Cassidy won't be available for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Red Wings. The Boston Bruins head coach has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Tuesday morning. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney will address the media later Tuesday and should provide some clarity on the Bruins'...
NHL

