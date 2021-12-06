ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

18-Year-Old Dies Day After ATV Crash In Warren County, State Police Say

By Valerie Musson
 5 days ago
An 18-year-old Hackettstown resident died after an ATV crash in Warren County over the weekend, state police confirmed.

Jose Carlos Perez Garcia was riding a Suzuki ATV off-road when it overturned near Gibbs Road in Allamuchy Township just before 3:45 p.m. Saturday, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

Garcia was taken to Morristown Hospital and pronounced dead the following day, Curry said.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

