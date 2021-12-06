Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Nearing return

Coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that the Packers are hopeful Smith (back) can return in Week 14, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports. Smith has been sidelined since the first week of the season and underwent back surgery at the end of November, but the Packers have remained optimistic that he will be able to return this season. When asked if Smith will be available in Week 14, LaFleur said, "certainly we hope so," and "we'll see where we're at on Wednesday." So, while there continues to be optimism surrounding a potential return against the Bears on Sunday Night Football, there likely won't be any official update to Smith's status until Wednesday at the earliest.
