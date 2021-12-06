ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Nearing return

 5 days ago

Coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Campbell (COVID-19) is asymptomatic and appears on track to rejoin...

CBS Chicago

Akiem Hicks Plans On Playing On What Could Be His Last Game With The Bears Against The Packers

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bears are looking pretty good health-wise heading into Sunday night’s game against the Packers. On offense, Allen Robinson and David Montgomery don’t even have injury designations so they’re good to go, and on defense, Akiem Hicks is questionable but says he plans on playing. Hicks badly wants to be back this week, saying he takes rivalry games seriously, and this could be his last with the Bears against the Packers. “I think that’s the unfortunate reality… you know the unfortunate reality of our business sometimes is that no matter what you do, no matter what position you put...
NFL
247Sports

INACTIVES: Packers' backfield gets added boost with return of Jones

The following players will be inactive for the Green Bay Packers' visit from the Los Angeles Rams. Aaron Jones will return to the Packers' backfield on Sunday after missing just one game with an MCL injury -- the fourth of his career and the third in his right knee. He suffered the injury against the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 14 and was sidelined the following week against the Minnesota Vikings, paving the way for AJ Dillon to commandeer the workload at tailback.
NFL
NBC Sports

Packers turned fumbled punt return into field goal, lead 30-17

The Rams special teams unit has been a problem all season. That hasn’t changed on Sunday. J.J. Koski fumbled a punt return midway through the third quarter and the Packers recovered the loose ball deep in Los Angeles territory. It was a critical error after the L.A. defense had forced its first three-and-out of the game.
NFL
FanSided

Packers: Aaron Jones, Rashan Gary return vs. Rams in Week 12

The Green Bay Packers finally have some good news when it comes to injuries. In this afternoon’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, the Packers will get three key players back from injury. The team has announced that running back Aaron Jones, edge rusher Rashan Gary, and wide receiver Allen Lazard are all active to play the Rams.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#The Packers#American Football#Espn Com
WBAY Green Bay

Packers place Campbell on reserve/Covid-19 list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers placed leading tackler De’Vondre Campbell on the reserve/Covid-19 list on Tuesday after the linebacker reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. Campbell has been a star in the Packers defense after joining the team as a free agent late in the offseason program. He leads...
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers' Allen Lazard: Limited output in return

Lazard was targeted six times and caught two passes for 13 yards in Sunday's 36-28 victory over the Rams. Lazard returned to action Sunday after sitting out Week 11 with a shoulder injury, and although he did not start for just the second time in his 10 appearances this season, he was still on the field for 53 of a possible 82 snaps, which were four fewer than the wide receiver who played the second-most snaps -- Marquez Valdes-Scantling -- and over twice as many as fourth-place finisher Equanimeous St. Brown. The six passes in Lazard's direction tied a season high, but he was not able to do much with the opportunities. Lazard could be back with the starters after the Packers' Week 13 bye, but with just four catches -- one of which did go for a touchdown -- for 39 yards over his last three appearances, he's going to be tough to trust in fantasy lineups.
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers' Jonathan Garvin: Returns from COVID list

Garvin was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. Garvin's activation comes as the Packers are enjoying a bye week coming off their victory over the Rams. The second-year pro should be ready to return in Week 14 against Chicago. Serving in a rotational role in the Packers' linebacker unit, Garvin has 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks on the season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers' Jaire Alexander: Could possibly return in Week 14

Coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that the Packers are hopeful that Alexander (shoulder) can return in Week 14, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports. Alexander has been sidelined since early October due to an AC joint injury, but the Packers have remained optimistic that he will be able to return this season. When asked if Alexander will be available in Week 14, LaFleur said "certainly we hope so," and "we'll see where we're at on Wednesday." So, while there continues to be optimism surrounding a potential return against the Bears on Sunday Night Football, there likely won't be any official update to Alexander's status until Wednesday at the earliest.
NFL
NFL
Green Bay Packers
Football
Sports
247Sports

Packers designate All-Pro Alexander to return from IR

An already-stout secondary in Green Bay is receiving a long-awaited boost in the near future. All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander is returning to practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 3. Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that Alexander would work...
NFL
milwaukeesun.com

Bears QB Justin Fields faces big challenge in return vs. Packers

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields accounted for 217 yards of total offense and passed for a touchdown in the Bears' Week 6 loss to the Green Bay Packers. After missing the past two games with injured ribs, Fields is hoping to build on that effort -- and ideally reverse the result --as he returns as the starter under center when the Bears (4-8) visit the NFC North-leading Packers (9-3) on Sunday night.
NFL
Wiscnews.com

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander returns to practice in limited fashion

GREEN BAY — Jaire Alexander was back at practice Wednesday. Sort of. The Green Bay Packers second-team All-Pro cornerback, out since suffering a shoulder injury during the team’s Oct. 3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, went through some limited individual drills during the portion of practice open to reporters at Clarke Hinkle Field, but head coach Matt LaFleur indicated before practice that Alexander wouldn’t be doing much more on Wednesday anyway.
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers' David Bakhtiari: Hoping to return in Week 14

Coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that the Packers are hopeful that Bakhtiari (knee) can return in Week 14, Mike Spofford of the Packers official site reports. Bakhtiari recently underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his surgically repaired knee and appears to be getting closer to making his 2021 debut. When asked if the All-Pro left tackle would be available against the Bears, LaFleur said "certainly we hope so," and "we'll see where we're at on Wednesday." So, while there remains optimism that the Packers will get Bakhtiari back for their divisional showdown on Sunday Night Football, there likely won't be an official ruling on his status until Wednesday at the earliest.
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Allen Robinson ‘trending in the right direction’ to return vs. Packers

Wide receiver Allen Robinson had been waiting all season for a play like this: a 39-yard gain on a slot fade with about two minutes to play Nov. 8 in Pittsburgh. As Robinson was pushed out of bounds, though, he collapsed to the ground and felt his hamstring overextend. He...
NFL
KESQ

Robinson expects to return to Bears’ lineup against Packers

Receiver Allen Robinson expects to return to the Chicago Bears’ lineup when they visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night after missing the past three games because of a hamstring injury. Robinson says “everything is trending in the right direction.” Robinson has not played since Nov. 8, when he was hurt as he got pushed out of bounds on a 39-yard reception late in a loss at Pittsburgh. That big play helped set up a go-ahead touchdown pass from Justin Fields to Darnell Mooney. But Chicago lost after the Steelers’ Chris Boswell kicked a field goal in the final minute.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Odell Beckham Jr flashed return to “OBJ speed” against Packers

In his first season as a member of the Browns two years ago, Odell Beckham flashed some of the talents he was known for with the Giants during a 41-24 win against the Dolphins. In that Week 12 contest, Beckham caught six passes for 84 yards and scored his first touchdown in over two months. On that 35-yard score in the first quarter against Miami, Beckham hit a speed of 20.39 MPH according to NFL Next Gen Stats.
NFL
247Sports

Packers’ Rodgers returns to practice in limited capacity on Friday

Aaron Rodgers returned to the practice field on Friday, an indication that his toe injury is progressing. Although he worked in a limited capacity, it marked just the second time the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback has practiced since Oct. 27. Since then, Rodgers contracted COVID-19 -- sent to the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Nov. 3 -- and was required to quarantine for a 10-day absence from the team. It was during that isolation period that Rodgers fractured a bone in his pinky toe while working out.
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers' Za'Darius Smith: Hoping to return in Week 14

Coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that the Packers are hopeful Smith (back) can return in Week 14, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports. Smith has been sidelined since the first week of the season and underwent back surgery at the end of November, but the Packers have remained optimistic that he will be able to return this season. When asked if Smith will be available in Week 14, LaFleur said, "certainly we hope so," and "we'll see where we're at on Wednesday." So, while there continues to be optimism surrounding a potential return against the Bears on Sunday Night Football, there likely won't be any official update to Smith's status until Wednesday at the earliest.
