Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Nearing return

Lazard was targeted six times and caught two passes for 13 yards in Sunday's 36-28 victory over the Rams. Lazard returned to action Sunday after sitting out Week 11 with a shoulder injury, and although he did not start for just the second time in his 10 appearances this season, he was still on the field for 53 of a possible 82 snaps, which were four fewer than the wide receiver who played the second-most snaps -- Marquez Valdes-Scantling -- and over twice as many as fourth-place finisher Equanimeous St. Brown. The six passes in Lazard's direction tied a season high, but he was not able to do much with the opportunities. Lazard could be back with the starters after the Packers' Week 13 bye, but with just four catches -- one of which did go for a touchdown -- for 39 yards over his last three appearances, he's going to be tough to trust in fantasy lineups.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO