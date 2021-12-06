Eagles' Jason Kelce: May be ready after bye week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles center Jason Kelce may have been named as Philadelphia’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee for the 2021 season Tuesday, but he also found himself on an unlikely list — the most mispronounced words of the year. There’s been a lot of confusion over the Eagles center’s last name lately. It all started after his brother, Travis Kelce, said they have relatives who go by “Kels,” but the Birds’ center insists his part of the family is known as Kelce. Some other names and words on the list include omicron, the latest variant of COVID-19, and a couple of cryptocurrencies are also on the list — Dogecoin and Ethereum. Apparently, people have trouble with Billie Eilish’s name too. The list was put together by the U.S. Captioning Company, which puts closed captioning on TV programs.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO