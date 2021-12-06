ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles' Jason Kelce: May be ready after bye week

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Kelce received good news on his knee injury Monday according to head coach Nick...

www.cbssports.com

phillysportsnetwork.com

Jason Kelce’s absence told you even more about his presence

Jason Kelce left with a knee injury during the first quarter of the Philadelphia Eagles’ loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. He didn’t return until the second possession of the second half. His short-term absence gave Eagles fans another indicator of just how valuable the center has been to the team throughout his 11-year career.
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jason Kelce: Questionable to return

Kelce (knee) is questionable to return Sunday against the Giants, EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Kelce left in the first quarter Sunday, leaving a hole in the middle of the Eagles' offensive line. While Kelce is sidelined, Nate Herbig will likely fill in.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Jalen Hurts Suffered Ankle Injury in Eagles' Loss to Giants; Status After Bye TBD

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the New York Giants, per head coach Nick Sirianni. Adam Schefter of ESPN relayed the news, noting the injury could impact Hurts' availability for Sunday's game at the New York Jets that precedes their Week 14 bye.
NFL
Norristown Times Herald

Eagles Notes: Knee injury puts Jason Kelce’s streak in jeopardy

The Eagles have their fingers crossed that they’ll still have two of their most critical components on offense next week. Center Jason Kelce sat out a chunk of the 13-7 loss to the Giants Sunday at MetLife Stadium, an opponent stepping on his foot and locking the knee. The impact on the offense was profound.
NFL
State
Washington State
NBC Sports

Why Boston Scott was thinking about Jason Kelce after his fumble

After his costly fumble, Boston Scott wasn’t thinking about himself. He was thinking about Jason Kelce. He was thinking about how Kelce had shaken off a serious knee injury that sidelined him for a few series to come back into the game against the Giants Sunday. And he was thinking...
NFL
philadelphiaeagles.com

Jason Kelce's legend takes another step, plus 5 other news and notes

"The Giants game has been flushed." That's what quarterback Jalen Hurts had to say about Sunday's loss to the Giants as the Eagles move on and focus on the New York Jets and a return trip to MetLife Stadium. That's true, has been since early Monday afternoon, a 24-hour rule the NFL adheres to without question. As the team gets into the meat of its prep work for the Jets, let's take a peek at some of the stories around the NovaCare Complex ...
NFL
EagleMaven

Don't Doubt Jason Kelce on Game Day

PHILADELPHIA - Jason Kelce will not participate in the Eagles' walkthrough practice on Wednesday but don't bet against the All-Pro center starting for the 118th consecutive time against the New York Jets on Sunday. For once that wasn't a given as Kelce was forced to miss 31 offensive snaps against...
NFL
fastphillysports.com

EAGLES SANDERS PRACTICES, KELCE SITS — JETS ON SUNDAY

Eagles center Jason Kelce (knee) didn’t practice today after he was a limited participant yesterday due to an injured his knee against the Giants and said he was still dealing with some swelling early in the week. Miles Sanders was back at practice today and said he expects to be...
NFL
Jason Kelce
NBC Sports

Kelce misses practice but several other key Eagles participate

Jason Kelce was a spectator on Thursday afternoon as the Eagles took the practice field at the NovaCare Complex. Kelce (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday, when he also said he expected to be able to play this weekend against the Jets. Kelce injured his knee against the Giants and said he was still dealing with some swelling early in the week.
NFL
philadelphiaeagles.com

Eagles rally around Gardner Minshew to get critical win entering bye week

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Throughout the week of practice knowing that Jalen Hurts was limited on the field and a question mark with a sprained ankle for Sunday at the New York Jets, Gardner Minshew prepared to play, to make his first start as an Eagle and his first start at quarterback since the 2020 season. It had been a while, Minshew admitted, but he played at MetLife Stadium in a 33-18 win over the Jets as if there wasn't a speck of rust to knock off.
NFL
Daily Local News

Center Jason Kelce is Eagles’ nominee for Walter Payton Award

Four Pro Bowl and three first-team All-Pro team honors are a source of pride for Eagles center Jason Kelce, who resides in Haverford. Kelce’s nomination Tuesday for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award completes the rest of the down the road Pro Football Hall of Fame resume for the 34-year-old veteran, who has been active in community autism programs, including the Eagles Autism Foundation (EAF).
NFL
CBS Philly

Eagles Center Jason Kelce, Omicron, Dogecoin Among Most Mispronounced Words In 2021

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles center Jason Kelce may have been named as Philadelphia’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee for the 2021 season Tuesday, but he also found himself on an unlikely list — the most mispronounced words of the year. There’s been a lot of confusion over the Eagles center’s last name lately. It all started after his brother, Travis Kelce, said they have relatives who go by “Kels,” but the Birds’ center insists his part of the family is known as Kelce. Some other names and words on the list include omicron, the latest variant of COVID-19, and a couple of cryptocurrencies are also on the list — Dogecoin and Ethereum. Apparently, people have trouble with Billie Eilish’s name too. The list was put together by the U.S. Captioning Company, which puts closed captioning on TV programs.
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jason Kelce: Expected to play Sunday

Kelce (knee) is expected to start in Week 13 against the Jets, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. The center left last weekend's matchup against the Giants early with a knee injury, but he appears ready to go in Week 13. Kelce hasn't missed a start since 2014 and has proven to be one of the most durable players in the league.
NFL
NFL
Football
Sports
EagleMaven

Tough Talk with Jason Kelce and 'A Bronx Tale' Reference

PHILADELPHIA - Days after Boston Scott got emotional discussing Jason Kelce's desire to fight through a knee injury to return to Sunday's disappointing 13-7 loss to the New York Giants, Nick Sirianni went even further. "I got chills thinking about how much it means to him to be out there...
NFL
inquirer.com

Eagles center Jason Kelce ‘embodies’ Philly toughness | Marcus Hayes

Nick Sirianni sent Jason Kelce a text message after Sunday’s game:. You’re the toughest guy I know. We appreciate the (heck) out of you, coming back in. Miles Sanders fell on the back of Kelce’s right knee late in the first quarter, immobilizing Kelce‘s quadriceps and destabilizing the knee. Kelce went one more play (of course) then left for the sideline, then the locker room. There, he got it taped, and returned to the sideline in the second quarter. There, he badgered Sirianni, walking up and down the sideline with him as Sirianni tried to call plays. Sirianni ignored him; the Eagles medical staff wouldn’t clear Kelce.
NFL

