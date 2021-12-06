ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Done for season

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Humphrey suffered a season-ending torn pectoral muscle in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Steelers,...

www.cbssports.com

Denver Post

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey, OLB Odafe Oweh miss practice, but several key starters return

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh were among the nine Ravens who missed practice Thursday, but the team got several starters back on the field ahead of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Right tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle), center Bradley Bozeman (shin laceration), wide receiver-returner Devin Duvernay (thigh)...
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens vs. Browns staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 14 game in Cleveland?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 13 game between the Ravens (8-4) and Cleveland Browns (6-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium: Jonas Shaffer, reporter Browns 20, Ravens 17: Not a lot separated these teams two weeks ago, but Cleveland’s time off could be the difference here. The Browns’ running attack, held in check in Baltimore, should get help from ...
The Spun

NFL World Surprised By What Tony Romo Said About Lamar Jackson

Tony Romo is usually pretty complimentary of NFL quarterbacks, as there’s somewhat of a brotherhood between those that played the position. So, fans are somewhat surprised by what the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback said about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday. Romo was somewhat critical of Jackson during Sunday’s...
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens promote practice squad offensive tackle, cornerback for game vs. Cleveland Browns

The Ravens on Saturday activated offensive tackle David Sharpe and cornerback Robert Jackson from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Sharpe, 26, who played nine snaps in a Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, was called up to provide depth along the offensive line. Starting right tackle Patrick Mekari was ruled out of Sunday’s game with a hand injury ...
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 14: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts for every game on the slate

MIN -3, O/U 43.5. In the same week Diontae Johnson racked up double-digit targets (again), Claypool had a season-low three. Johnson is Ben Roethlisberger's guy, that much is obvious, but the reality is that Claypool typically sees at least double the number of targets he saw against the Ravens and gets at least two deep throws his way per game. In that regard, Fantasy managers should assume Claypool's targets rebound against a Vikings defense that's been below league average in pass rush pressure over its past four games. But that doesn't promise anything more than around 11.2 PPR points, which is Claypool's season-long average. Since Pat Freiermuth became a staple in the offense in Week 6, Claypool is third in both red-zone targets (eight) and red-zone receptions (three) with exactly zero touchdowns. Freiermuth also has one more end-zone target (four) than Claypool (three). Claypool's been due for a score for several weeks, but it's tough to expect anything to change, especially on a short week.
