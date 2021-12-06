Report: Mario Cristobal's Deal With Miami Is for 10 Years

New Miami coach Mario Cristobal's deal to become Miami's new coach is for 10 years, and he will earn an average of $8 million annually, according to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson.

The Athletic's Manny Navarro confirmed the deal's details and added that the Hurricanes will have the highest assistant-coaching pool in the entire ACC. Cristobal leaves Oregon, where he compiled a 35–13 record in four seasons. Right before the move, Miami announced it fired coach Manny Diaz.

Cristobal is scheduled to be introduced as the program's new coach in a press conference Tuesday morning, per the Herald. He released a statement through the school shortly after the report.

"This program has an unparalleled tradition and an exciting future ahead of it," he said in the release. "I can't wait to compete for championships and help mold our student-athletes into leaders on and off the field who will make our University, our community, and our loyal fan base proud."

Cristobal, 50, grew up in Miami and played four seasons with the Hurricanes as an offensive tackle. He won two national titles with the Hurricanes in 1989 and '91.

Miami finished the 2021 season, 7–5. The Hurricanes are scheduled to face Washington State on Dec. 31 in the Sun Bowl.