ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Report: Mario Cristobal's Deal With Miami Is for 10 Years

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Ueg0_0dFYYH6O00

New Miami coach Mario Cristobal's deal to become Miami's new coach is for 10 years, and he will earn an average of $8 million annually, according to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson.

The Athletic's Manny Navarro confirmed the deal's details and added that the Hurricanes will have the highest assistant-coaching pool in the entire ACC. Cristobal leaves Oregon, where he compiled a 35–13 record in four seasons. Right before the move, Miami announced it fired coach Manny Diaz.

Cristobal is scheduled to be introduced as the program's new coach in a press conference Tuesday morning, per the Herald. He released a statement through the school shortly after the report.

"This program has an unparalleled tradition and an exciting future ahead of it," he said in the release. "I can't wait to compete for championships and help mold our student-athletes into leaders on and off the field who will make our University, our community, and our loyal fan base proud."

Cristobal, 50, grew up in Miami and played four seasons with the Hurricanes as an offensive tackle. He won two national titles with the Hurricanes in 1989 and '91.

Miami finished the 2021 season, 7–5. The Hurricanes are scheduled to face Washington State on Dec. 31 in the Sun Bowl.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sports Illustrated

Kirby Smart Reveals Lanning Will Stay for CFP in Statement on Oregon Hire

Kirby Smart released a statement on Saturday night as news broke that Oregon hired UGA defensive coordinator Dan Lanning as its next head coach. "We are so happy for Dan and his family. He and Sauphia have been an important part of our Bulldog family for the last four years, and we thank them for all they did for Georgia Football and the Athens community," Smart said. "Opportunities like this are a testament to a successful program."
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
State
Oregon State
Miami, FL
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Cristobal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Miami Herald#Athletic#Acc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy