ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. administers 471.7 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=434ohg_0dFYXwoc00

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 471,700,443 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 470,297,846 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sunday.

The agency said 236,018,871 people had received at least one dose while 199,313,022 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine.

About 47 million people received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20.

Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

CDC to Tighten COVID-19 Testing Rules for Travelers to U.S.

Dec. 1, 2021 -- The CDC says it plans to tighten COVID-19 rules for travelers to the U.S. by requiring them to provide a negative test within 24 hours of departure. The move is intended to detect and slow the spread of the new Omicron variant, which has been found in 20 countries around the world.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Middletown Press

First Omicron Covid-19 Case Confirmed in U.S., CDC Says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have officially confirmed the first case of Covid-19 caused by the Omicron variant in the United States, although the patient, who is fully vaccinated, has reportedly only suffered mild symptoms and is improving. The case was confirmed by the California and San Francisco...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccines#Mln#Pfizer Biontech
WebMD

CDC: All U.S. Adults Should Get a COVID-19 Booster Shot

Nov. 30, 2021 -- The CDC strengthened its recommendation for COVID-19 booster shots on Monday, saying that all American adults “should” get an extra shot as the new Omicron variant spreads around the world. People ages 18 and older should get a booster dose at least 6 months after the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Booster

Just a few months ago, boosters weren't even a consideration in the country's COVID vaccine regimen. But now, more than 30 million people in the U.S. have gotten an additional shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only certain groups of people are currently eligible to get a booster: The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized an additional dose for Moderna and Pfizer recipients who are 65 years old and older or younger and at higher risk. But as more and more virus experts note that boosters might be essential to the vaccine process, changes to existing requirements could be on the way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

U.S. weekly average of COVID-19 cases and deaths up - CDC director

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in the United States was up 37% and average deaths per day climbed 28%, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday. Initial data suggests that COVID-19 vaccine boosters help to bolster protection against the Omicron variant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The 74

Youth Ages 16 & 17 Now Eligible for Pfizer Booster Dose, FDA Says

Young people ages 16 and 17 may now receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine six months after their second shot, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday. The news comes as the number of average daily COVID cases in the U.S. has surged 27 percent in the past two weeks, and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

244K+
Followers
252K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy