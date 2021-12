Buyer profiles vary widely, from people wanting to move out of urban areas because of Covid-19 to retirees to farmers, one expert in land sales said: “It isn't a one-thing-fits-all. It never is, because no two ranch land properties are the same.” That can affect the wider housing market, because rising prices for developers mean rising prices for homebuyers. Click through for more info on this frenzied market, including the latest numbers from the Texas Real Estate Research Center.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO