ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey out for season

By Ben Hendricks
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2021 season. Humphrey was officially been diagnosed with a torn pectoral muscle. It has not been announced whether or not the Pro Bowl corner will need surgery. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the...

thegamehaus.com

Comments / 0

Related
nfltraderumors.co

NFLTR Review: Russell Wilson’s Seemingly Inevitable Divorce

Russell Wilson’s return hasn’t pulled the Seahawks out of their tailspin, and that’s ominous for his future in Seattle. In this issue:. Why a split could be coming between Wilson and the Seahawks. Wilson already signaled his discontent last offseason. What’s next?. What to make of...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey, OLB Odafe Oweh miss practice, but several key starters return

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh were among the nine Ravens who missed practice Thursday, but the team got several starters back on the field ahead of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Right tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle), center Bradley Bozeman (shin laceration), wide receiver-returner Devin Duvernay (thigh) and cornerback Anthony Averett ...
NFL
Boston Herald

11 Ravens, including CB Marlon Humphrey and OLB Odafe Oweh, listed as questionable for Steelers game; OT Cedric Ogbuehi released

Eleven Ravens, including cornerback Marlon Humphrey and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, were listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the team’s Friday injury report. Wide receiver Miles Boykin (finger) was listed as doubtful after he was a limited participant in practice for a third straight day,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowler#American Football#The Nfl Network#Tgh
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens Nominated Lamar Jackson For Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have nominated quarterback Lamar Jackson for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the team said Thursday. “The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition,” the Ravens said in a Tweet. The Art Rooney Award was established in 2014 and is given annually by the NFL to honor outstanding sportsmanship. Each NFL team nominates one player during the season, and the winner is chosen by a vote of the NFL players. Jackson, who entered the NFL in 2018, has built a reputation as a star player with a respectful demeanor. “He knows he’s great, but he’s humble,” Mayor Brandon Scott said of Jackson last month. “He says, ‘Yes, ma’am, no, ma’am. Yes, sir, no, sir.’ It’s that humble, gritty, grimy, never-giving-up spirit that he has,” he said. “That’s why Baltimore loves him.” The winner of the award will receive a trophy and a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of the winner’s choosing.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens FB Patrick Ricard, TE Nick Boyle return to practice; CB Tavon Young honored for resilience

Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard and tight end Nick Boyle returned to practice Friday, helping the team’s injury situation ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. While the Ravens are without a handful of starters because of season-ending injuries, including star cornerback Marlon Humphrey (pectoral), the team was missing just two players in the open portion of practice Friday: ...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL QB Has 1 Team In Mind For Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks entered the 2021 season fresh off of surprise trade rumors involving star quarterback Russell Wilson. While nothing happened, Wilson’s agent released a list of teams the quarterback would accept a trade to. Now, 12 weeks into the 2021 season, the Seahawks sit at just 3-8 on the year.
NFL
TMZ.com

Demaryius Thomas Found Dead In Shower After 911 Call For 'Cardiac Arrest'

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas was found dead in the shower at around 7 PM on Thursday ... according to new police documents, obtained by TMZ Sports. In the docs, cops say they initially responded to Thomas' Roswell, GA residence after they had received a call "in reference to a cardiac arrest."
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Michael Strahan’s Big Announcement

On Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning America, Michael Strahan announced that he’s going to space in December. The Hall of Famer will be flying on Blue Origin’s spacecraft, the New Shepard. “Blue Origin – they approached me and they asked if I wanted to be a crew member and without...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy