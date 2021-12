The Miami Dolphins went 6-7 over the first 13 weeks of the 2021 NFL season, playing in every single week of the schedule. They finally get their lone off weekend of the year this weekend, meaning we are all going to be able to sit back and watch some football without the ups and downs that come on every play of a Dolphins game. But, which games will be aired in Florida with the Dolphins not on the schedule?

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO