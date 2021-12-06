ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

Physical therapy office, shopping and axe throwing businesses come to Franklin County

New and exciting businesses are opening across the county with more to open in the future. Here is the latest on new and expanding businesses in Franklin County.

New physical therapy office in Greencastle

The Drayer Physical Therapy Institute opened an outpatient clinic in late November at 125 S. Antrim Way, Suite 103, in Greencastle.

Drayer offers in-clinic and tele-health options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy. They include manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, Drayer offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

To make an appointment, call 223-465-2006 or visit drayerpt.com.

The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Waynesboro store expands footprint

Mason Dixon Creations has moved to 30 E. Main St. from its 26 W. Main St. address in downtown Waynesboro to expand its footprint.

A grand opening took place on Nov. 26. The store features local artisans and crafters in a co-op style environment with shopping opportunities ranging from Christmas items, clothing, jewelry to children's apparel and more.

Hours of operation are Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with additional holiday hours on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For updated hours and additional information visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MasonDixonCreationsWaynesboroPA.

Axe throwing business to open in Waynesboro

Timber and Steel Axe Throwing is set to open on 114 Walnut St. Suite 6, in Waynesboro in January.

According to the business' social media posts, it will offer group outings such as birthday parties and other special events.

Timber and Steel is planning to have a variety of games in the style of throwing axes such as tic-tac-toe, corn hole and around the world.

No one under the age of 14 will be permitted inside of the venue. Waivers will need to be signed by every customer coming in to throw.

For more information about this upcoming business, email timberandsteelaxe@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/TimberAndSteelAxeThrowing.

