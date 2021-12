Ultrafast grocery delivery company Getir is speeding up its expansion in the United States by starting operations in New York, the country’s largest metropolitan area. The tech company arrived in the United States last month by launching in Chicago. Founded in 2015 in Istanbul, Gatir has grown rapidly in recent years. With the company's launch in the United States, the company is now operational in nine countries worldwide, paving the way for further global expansion of the ultrafast grocery delivery category. This year alone, Getir has raised over $1.1 billion in funding, valuing the company at $7.7 billion.

