Only 40% of eligible voters cast their ballots in the 2021 election, making it among one of the lowest turnouts for a gubernatorial race in the past century. Despite there being 450,452 more votes cast this year compared to 2017 — and more ways to vote with mail-in ballots and early voting — the percentage of registered voters who participated increased by just 1 percent, according to official election results certified on Nov. 30 by the state Board of State Canvassers.

