Hawaii At Risk of 'Catastrophic Flooding,' Landslides As Storm Lingers Over State

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — A winter storm warning is in effect, with heavy snowfall expected in Truckee from Saturday evening through Tuesday night, said the National Weather Service. A total snowfall of one to four feet of snow is expected, with three to six feet expected in altitudes above 7,000 feet. Additionally, Sierra ridge winds could exceed 100 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in lower elevations. With this warning in effect, experts advise travelers to be careful and even recommend avoiding travel if possible. If you plan to travel through the Sierras, it’s important to prepare an emergency kit for your home or car. Carry tire chains, extra food, water, and clothing. Driving slowly and carefully is also important because of the conditions of this particular storm. With recent storms, landslides were less likely because the earth was relatively dry, however, now that we’ve seen several storms in the past few months, this storm could cause more significant environmental problems, like mudslides or avalanches. The National Weather Service says that once the storm hits, travel may be impossible for several days. However, if you must drive, make sure to drive slowly and plan extra time for safety.

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO