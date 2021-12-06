ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii At Risk of 'Catastrophic Flooding,' Landslides As Storm Lingers Over State

By Nicholas Morgan
IBTimes
 5 days ago
Hawaii is at risk of serious flooding that can see anywhere from 10 to 15 inches of rain on some islands, the National Weather Service warned on Monday. The NWS said a "kona low," which is a type of seasonal cyclone in the Hawaiian Islands, would linger just west of Kauai...

IBTimes

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

