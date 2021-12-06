ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Every Time I Die are working on issues with singer Keith Buckley “privately”

By Arusa Qureshi
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery Time I Die have said in a statement on social media that they’re working on their issues with frontman Keith Buckley “privately”. Last Friday (December 3), Buckley announced an impromptu hiatus, writing on Twitter that he would be skipping the band’s next three shows in preparation for the hardcore band’s...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
mxdwn.com

Keith Buckley Of Every Time I Die Takes Break From Touring To Focus On Mental Health, Addresses Alleged Tension Over Band’s Reaction To Hiatus

Keith Buckley of Every Time I Die is taking a break from the band to focus on his mental health, leaving the group without their frontman for the rest of their tour. It was later on revealed that there were more pressing issues at hand within the collective via Twitter. As of now, this appears to be a brief hiatus as Buckley intends to return to Every Time I Die for their upcoming shows around the holidays.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Buckley
theprp.com

’68 Drop Off Every Time I Die Tour Following Positive COVID-19 Test

’68 have announced that they will be unable to partake in the remaining three dates of their ongoing tour with Every Time I Die. The band revealed that a positive COVID-19 test has been confirmed within their touring party and issued the below statement on the matter today, December 03rd:
PUBLIC HEALTH
MetalSucks

Every Time I Die Cancel Two Shows

Every Time I Die have canceled the last two remaining shows of their current tour. In a statement, the band says the cancelations are the result from a member of the tour’s support act, ’68, testing positive for COVID-19. The statement, which you can read below, also says that the...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Watch Every Time I Die play ‘Tid the Season, bring out Josh Scogin (videos + setlist)

Every Time I Die recently announced that they'd be finishing their fall tour without frontman Keith Buckley, who would be sitting out the final three dates for mental health reasons, but after Keith publicly took issue with the band's statement, the shows were cancelled and the band said "we are working on things privately now" and promised to see everyone at 'Tid The Season, their annual two-day holiday shows in Buffalo. 'Tid the Season began last night (12/10), and ETID did indeed see everyone there, headlining the day with a massive 26-song setlist that included a big chunk of songs from their excellent new album Radical, alongside tons of fan faves from throughout their career like "Ebolarama," "Floater," "Apocalypse Now and Then," "The New Black," "We'rewolf," "Decayin' With the Boys," and much more. For their final song of the set, Radical's "All This and War," they brought out Josh Scogin of '68 (and formerly of The Chariot and Norma Jean), who had played earlier in the day, to sing his guest vocals (like he also did during ETID's recent tour with '68). Check out video of Josh's appearance and a few other songs, as well as the full setlist, below.
MUSIC
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Lil Jon Christmas display lights up Houston

Since 2012, Frankie To-Ong from Houston has been bringing the holiday spirit to his neighborhood with his Christmas light displays. He went viral in 2017 for his show that synchronized Texas hip-hop hits to his lights, and even rapper Paul Wall praised To-Ong's creativity. And, he's done it again. For...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Every Time I Die#Etid#Radical
San Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Neil Young and Crazy Horse release songs from a barn, and Snoop Dogg curates West Coast rap royalty

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Neil Young & Crazy Horse, “Barn” (Reprise) In February, we highlighted Neil Young & Crazy Horse’s “Way Down in the Rust Bucket,” a live album recorded at the Catalyst in Santa Cruz in 1990. Then in September, it was Young’s “Carnegie Hall 1970” release that marked the first in the “Neil Young Official Bootleg Series” of unearthed live recordings. So you can color me surprised that the next release from Young isn’t from the back catalog at all — it’s actually all-new material with Crazy Horse.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Guardian

Howardena Pindell: ‘I could have died – that’s when I decided to express my opinion in my work’

Howardena Pindell’s art can seem as if it were made by two separate people. There are the huge canvases where stencilled dots or tiny, hole-punched discs of paper amass like drifts of leaves, which she began making while working as MoMA’s first African American curator in 1970s New York. And then there’s the work that has challenged social injustice with a gut-punch directness since the 80s.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
Taylor Daily Press

Singer Lang Guoju dies

Singer Jules Jean Vanobbergen, better known as Lange Jojo, has died at the age of 85 after a long illness. He is famous for such famous songs as On a soif, Jules César, Victor le footbaliste and E viva Mexico. Cyril Furthom, Vanobbergen’s archivist and museum director, reported his death...
SOCCER
NME

Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with PVRIS

PVRIS’ confident third studio album, August 2020’s ‘Use Me’, saw the Massachusetts rockers embrace an explosive rock-pop sound as frontwoman Lynn Gunn took the reins to explore an altogether different direction. Following the arrival of ‘Use Me’ last summer, Gunn found time to contemplate the future of PVRIS, halt her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

Listen to Mike Shinoda’s new “generative mixtape” ‘ZIGGURATS’

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda has released a new music and art project called ‘ZIGGURATS’ – you can listen to the four-track project below. The multi-instrumentalist launched a new music/NFT artwork collection on the Tezos blockchain on Thursday (December 2), followed by a traditional release on streaming services on Friday (December 3).
MUSIC
NME

Chromatics’ Adam Miller announces debut solo album ‘Gateway’

Former Chromatics guitarist Adam Miller has shared details of his debut solo album, set for release next year. ‘Gateway’, announced today, is the first full-length solo album from an alum of the Portland-based synth-pop band – who announced their split back in August. Miller had already shared a new solo single in November, entitled ‘Erosion’.
ROCK MUSIC
995qyk.com

Carrie Underwood’s New Vegas Outfit Is Dropping Jaws

Carrie Underwood posted a promo picture for her new Las Vegas residency that kicks off tonight (12/1) at Resorts World, and the outfit she’s wearing is quite revealing. Carrie is wearing a black see-through jumpsuit with her neckline showing almost to her belly button, and fans on Twitter are loving the look. One fan wrote in response, “I mean dayum girl slayyy!!!!” Another fan said, “When I tell you my jaw dropped… HOLY WOW.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy