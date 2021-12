JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Untold stories from Jacksonville's Black history are now seeing the light of publication 85 years later. For the first time, University of North Florida professors are digitally publishing hand-written documents of interviews that show what it was like to live in Jacksonville as a Black man or woman after the Civil War. They're notes from interviews from LaVilla and Durkeeville in the 1930's, and some interviews are even with former slaves.

