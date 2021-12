What if quirky '60s watch design never ran headlong into the quartz crisis that ravaged the industry in the 1970s and '80s? That's the concept behind the next chapter in the story of a recently resurrected, obscure dive watch brand. Aquastar's most remembered product from the '60s is called the Deepstar — a chronograph diver with an offbeat, asymmetric, unforgettable look. In the modern spirit of reissues, that watch returned in 2020 with a largely faithful execution, but the new Deepstar II takes the design in a new direction: It offers essentially that watch's doppelgänger but as a simple diver, sans chronograph — and in a more affordable and wearable package than ever.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO