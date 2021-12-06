ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Johnstown man with felony record charged with illegal gun possession, police say

By Patrick Buchnowski pbuchnowski@tribdem.com
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 5 days ago
A Johnstown Police Department cruiser is parked outside the Public Safety Building on Monday, April 9, 2018. By Todd Berkey tberkey@tribdem.com

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man with a felony record was jailed on Saturday, accused of illegally carrying a firearm, authorities said.

City police charged Jalil Tamir Hayes-Taylor, 24, of the 600 block of Yoder Street, with possession of a prohibited firearm and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, a dispute broke out one day in June between Hayes-Taylor and a woman in the 600 block of Yoder Street.

Hayes-Taylor left the scene before police arrived.

Hayes-Taylor later spoke with police and told them that he fled in a panic with the woman’s 9mm handgun. He said he ran through the woods and buried the gun near Menoher Boulevard and covered it with leaves, the complaint said.

Hayes-Taylor was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison, after failing to post 10% of $5,000 bond.

Hayes-Taylor pleaded guilty in two felony drug charges in Cambria County court in 2020, online court records show.

