ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Norwegian Cruise Ship Sets Sail Again After Docking With COVID-Infected Travelers, Crew

By Alyse Messmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The cruise ship recently had 17 COVID-infected passengers and crew, the outbreak causing worry among some...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

Covid outbreak on cruise ship with over 3,000 passengers

Ten people have tested positive for Covid on board a Norwegian Cruise Line ship bound for New Orleans, despite the strict rules in place that required that all passengers and crew be vaccinated. The vessel had departed the same city on November 28, and was scheduled to return there this...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
travelersunited.org

How to stay safe on cruise ship vacations during the pandemic

Passengers must prepare far differently for their cruises during the pandemic to stay safe on cruise ship vacations. The October 25 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report and order was just released. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky noted that from June 26 to October 21, there were 1,359 cases of cruise ship-based COVID-19. It is still difficult to stay safe on cruise ship vacations.
TRAVEL
cruisehive.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Guests Will Only Need a Single Pre-Cruise Test

Norwegian Cruise Line sends an update to guests with changes to the pre-cruise testing. A letter explains that the cruise line is streamlining its requirements with guests only needing a single pre-cruise test rather than a test at home and the terminal. Norwegian Cruise Line Pre-Cruse Test Changes. The cruise...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ships#The Associated Press#Norwegian Cruise Line#Wvue Tv
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Line Cancels 2 Cruises Due to Ship’s Technical Issue

Carnival Cruise Line has canceled two upcoming cruises on one of their cruise ships due to a technical issue with the vessel. Carnival Cruise Line has canceled the December 5 and December 11 cruises on Carnival Horizon. The cruise line said that the ship is experiencing an issue with the maximum cruising speed and will be forced to cancel the two upcoming cruises.
TRAVEL
royalcaribbeanblog.com

You need to get a Covid test before your Royal Caribbean cruise 2 days, not 48 hours, before your cruise

The Covid-19 protocols are not easy to track across the board, but the amount of time before a cruise you need a test can be among the most easily confused. Over the last few weeks, I've noticed a lot of posts across the internet mentioning needing a negative Covid test and causing issues for some when they think they need to match up their check-in time with what time their test is taken.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kiss951.com

Cruise Ship Returns To Port After 10 Individuals Contract Covid

I’m pretty pro choose your own risk when it comes to COVID. I’ve done some traveling, been to concerts and sporting events all things I’m comfortable doing. There is one thing that I’ve still been hesitant about though. And that’s getting on a cruise ship. After the horror story of the people getting quarantined on a cruise ship at the beginning of the pandemic I can’t bring myself to do it. I’m not necessarily claustrophonic but the thought of only being in one of those tiny rooms and not leaving terrifies me. Cruise ships were docked due to covid in March of 2020. Recently, they have started to sail again, with strict COVID protocols in place. However, they can only reduce the risk, not eliminate it. And we are now seeing evidence of that first hand. At least 10 passenges and crew members abord a Norwegian Cruise Line ship tested postive for COVID-19. The ship returned to New Orleans yesterday after stopping at ports in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico after it departed on November 28th.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Health

A US Cruise Ship Had a COVID Outbreak Even Though Full Vaccination Was Required—Here's What You Should Know

A Norwegian Cruise Line ship that disembarked in New Orleans on Sunday has reported 17 cases of COVID-19 among passengers and crew members. The positive cases include one probable case of the Omicron variant, which was detected in a crew member, according to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Health. The Norwegian Breakaway left New Orleans on November 28 and stopped in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico on its voyage before returning to New Orleans on December 5, the health agency said. There were more than 3,200 people on board.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
mynews13.com

Family denied on board Carnival Cruise ship over negative COVID test

A Bay Area family who had planned on spending Thanksgiving holiday aboard a cruise ship had to find alternate plans when they were denied access on board. For Erica, Brett Gheesling and their two kids, a vacation in sunny Belize and surrounding countries is something they planned on for months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruisehive.com

Lifeguards on Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Save a Guest

Anyone who has been onboard a large cruise ship knows just how busy the pool deck can be on a hot and sunny day in the Caribbean. For that reason, Royal Caribbean and other cruise lines have a highly skilled and trained team of lifeguards on duty every day. Just...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
eturbonews.com

Major COVID-19 outbreak on fully vaccinated Norwegian Cruise Line ship

The outbreak occurred despite Norwegian’s rules, which require all passengers and crew members to have been vaccinated against the virus at least two weeks prior to any trip. A Norwegian Cruise Line ship with over 3,000 passengers bound for New Orleans has reported a COVID-19 outbreak on board. Despite the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Line Provides Update on Seven Cruise Directors

In a social media update posted on Facebook, Carnival Cruise Line brand ambassador John Heald has provided updates on seven different cruise directors covering five ships in the fleet. These updates confirm where popular cruise directors will be assigned in the coming weeks as additional ships in the Carnival fleet restart or shift positions.
INDUSTRY
travelweekly.com

Cayman Islands to welcome a cruise ship -- with conditions

The Cayman Islands has approved the first cruise call since cruise travel was suspended in March 2020. The Ministry of Tourism and Transport approved the Holland America's Nieuw Statendam to call on Grand Cayman on Dec. 28. The country set several conditions for the call. Grand Cayman must be the...
TRAVEL
cruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Line Adjusts 10 Sailings That Affects Three Ships

Carnival Cruise Line informs guests of itinerary changes that impact three vessels, including departures from Florida and in Europe. There are a total of 10 departures that have been changed, including for the new Mardi Gras. Carnival Itinerary Changes. The adjustment of itineraries continues for Carnival Cruise Line, and following...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
arcamax.com

Cruise ships just returned to Key West after the COVID shutdown. Are more coming?

MIAMI — Two cruise ships arrived in Key West over the weekend, ending a 20-month absence during the COVID-19 pandemic that brought the industry to a halt. The Crystal Serenity docked Saturday morning at the privately owned Pier B at the Opal Key West Resort and Marina. The smaller Azamara Quest arrived at the nearby city-owned Mallory Pier.
KEY WEST, FL
cruiseindustrynews.com

239 Cruise Ships to Sail in December as Industry Restart Continues

The global cruise industry restart continues in December with 239 cruise ships set to operate from 68 brands globally, according to the December edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News, detailing each ship sailing this month. [Download the Cruise Ships in Service Report here]. It's...
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Why Norwegian Cruise Line Capsized in November

Rogue waves caused by the pandemic are still washing over the cruise ship operator's decks. Norwegian needs to take on more debt before it can hope to reach calmer seas. Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) ended the month of November 24.1% down from where they started, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, as the cruise ship operator reported third-quarter earnings that indicated that while it is charting a course to profitability once more, it hasn't quite reached shelter from the squalls kicked up by the pandemic.
ECONOMY
Miami Herald

Cruise ship with COVID-19 infections has new passengers

A cruise ship that carried at least 17 passengers and crew members with breakthrough COVID-19 infections when it docked in New Orleans has set sail again with new passengers. Nine crew members and eight passengers were infected when the Norwegian Breakaway arrived on Sunday, a Louisiana Department of Health spokeswoman said Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
653K+
Followers
73K+
Post
691M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy