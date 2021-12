Taking the time to arrange the food, drinks, activities, and decorations that go into a holiday party can be exhausting. And when it comes to New Year's Eve parties, it can be especially difficult. After all, you've likely just spent the last few months dealing with back-to-back-to-back get-togethers, from Halloween parties to Christmas dinners. Sometimes the very last thing you want to do is throw on a sequin gown and party late into the night. But if done the right way, there's nothing quite as fun as a New Year's Eve party at home. With a little bit of creativity, some fun NYE decorations and games, and a little bit of sparkle, you can craft an exciting and memorable New Year's Eve party (no gigantic budget required!).

