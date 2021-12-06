ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victor Hedman named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Dec. 6, 2021) - Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau, Tampa Bay Lightningdefenseman Victor Hedman and Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Dec. 5. SECOND STAR...

Victor Hedman, Lightning look to keep rolling vs. Bruins

Victor Hedman and the Tampa Bay Lightning hope to avoid a third loss in four games when they head north to renew their rivalry with the host Boston Bruins on Saturday night. Hedman scored a pair of goals and added an assist to lead the Lightning in a 4-2 home win against St. Louis on Thursday. The win capped a home-and-home split for Tampa Bay, which blew a 3-0 lead before falling 4-3 in a shootout in St. Louis on Tuesday.
