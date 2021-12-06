Moffett, mediator, briefly baseball union head, dead at 90

The latest news featuring Watlow, Columbia College, Welcome Home, Rusk Rehabilitation, Burrell Behavioral Health, and Preferred Family Healthcare. Watlow, an industry leader in the design and manufacture of complete thermal systems, announced that its facility in Columbia is currently hiring new operator technicians due to increased demand. The transformation of Watlow’s Columbia plant into one of the company’s Manufacturing Centers of Excellence, which began in 2019, now has the facility looking for more team members to play an important role in helping reduce the global microchip shortage. “As the global microchip and semiconductor shortages became severe, we accelerated our transition of the Columbia plant to make our high value thermal products,” says Trevor Henry, director of operations at Watlow’s Columbia facility. “The current high level of demand for our products is projected to continue for many years, ensuring long-term employment at our Columbia facility. We are looking to hire and train at least 20 new team members in advanced manufacturing techniques that align with our industry 4.0 strategies.”

