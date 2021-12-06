ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

Identity of suspected Mesquite Police officer's killer released

By Austin York
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s9hnP_0dFYVDBB00

Mesquite police have identified the man accused of killing an officer last week during a shooting outside a grocery store.

Police say 37-year-old Jamie Jaramillo, from Balch Springs, is the man who killed Sgt. Richard Lee Houston II in a grocery store parking lot last Friday. He will face a charge of capital murder of a peace officer.

Today Jaramillo is listed in stable condition. He was taken to the hospital after being shot once in critical condition. Last night over 1,000 attended a vigil to honor Houston.

Houston was a 21 year veteran of the department and leaves behind a wife and three kids. His funeral is scheduled for noon Thursday at Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mesquite, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Houston, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Rockwall, TX
City
Balch Springs, TX
City
Mesquite, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Rockwall, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Richard Lee#Mesquite Police#Sgt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy