Identity of suspected Mesquite Police officer's killer released

Mesquite police have identified the man accused of killing an officer last week during a shooting outside a grocery store.

Police say 37-year-old Jamie Jaramillo, from Balch Springs, is the man who killed Sgt. Richard Lee Houston II in a grocery store parking lot last Friday. He will face a charge of capital murder of a peace officer.

Today Jaramillo is listed in stable condition. He was taken to the hospital after being shot once in critical condition. Last night over 1,000 attended a vigil to honor Houston.

Houston was a 21 year veteran of the department and leaves behind a wife and three kids. His funeral is scheduled for noon Thursday at Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall.

