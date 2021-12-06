ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Cardi B Advocates For Black Women (Allegedly) Being Discriminated Against At Popular Miami Club

By Shamika Sanders
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P9Gka_0dFYVAX000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PoBiD_0dFYVAX000

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


Ca rdi B and Offset had date night this weekend, which included hitting the club dripped in jewels to turn up. Cardi dazzled in a sparkling Prada mini dress and blinged out Playboy chain that shined in the dark. While arriving to Club E11even, she was stopped by a fan, off-camera, who informed the new Playboy Creative Director the club was discriminating against Black women and refusing to let them in.

Not only did Cardi B stop to listen to the women, she then started a chant, “Let them in.” A club bouncer can then be heard telling Cardi, “We have to get you in first.” Influencer and reality TV star Bobby Lytes commented in the comments section, “E11even is extremely racist! This will soon come to light!!!” LHHATL cast member Melissa Scott also wrote, “ I’ve seen it first hand at this club. DAMN i thought it was me trippin…”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

In a weird twist to the story, the video began circulating popular news brands like TheNeighborhoodTalk where it received an awkward comment from T-Boz (of TLC’s) Instagram account that read “Poor Nicki Minaj” with laughing emojis.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk, LLC (@theneighborhoodtalk)

While some fans speculated her page was hacked, the Barbz went to town on the iconic group member. Shortly after, T-Boz posted an updated confirming her account was indeed hacked.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by T-Boz (@therealtboz)

“Hey guys my account has been hacked and I never made that comment about Nicki Minaj I have no problem with her at all,” she added. “That’s not like me to even comment on a blog and be messy so all the blogs and unnecessary comments can stop thank you,” she wrote.

It looks like the damage has already been done because T-Boz’s comments are in shambles. We’ll see how this plays out over time.

RELATED STORIES:

Cardi B Sets The Internet Ablaze In Nude Prada Mini Dress

Cardi B Named Playboy’s New Creative Director

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Cardi B Makes History as First Female Rapper With Multiple Diamond Tracks

Cardi B has made history as the first female rapper to receive diamond certification on multiple songs. On Monday, the top-charting rapper’s 2018 collaborative single with Maroon 5, “Girls Like You,” reached 10 million sales in the United States, reaching the required milestone for diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America, according to Chart Data.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Cardi B Lands Groundbreaking Gig At 'Playboy'

You can always count on Cardi B to be booked and busy. The Grammy Award winning rap star, who recently made history as the first female rapper with multiple diamond songs, added yet another history making feat to her legacy. On Thursday, Playboy announced that the "I Like It" rapper will serve as the first-ever Creative Director In Residence for Playboy. She will also serve as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD, an upcoming creator-led platform from the company.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Shows Off Skims X Fendi Collab In Stunning New IG Photos

Even when Nicki Minaj tries to stay out of the limelight, her name is always a topic of conversation. In the last week-and-a-half, Lil Nas X revealed that Minaj (and Drake) turned him down for Montero features, fans tried to rekindle the Cardi B beef when Halle Berry called Cardi the "queen of hip hop," and Winnie Harlow called Nicki the same thing a day later. Latto publicly praised both Nicki and Cardi in an attempt to distance herself from their "beef," Nicki hosted a Real Housewives of Potomac reunion on Bravo, and her fans came to her defense once again after "Seeing Green," her collaboration with Drake and Lil Wayne, wasn't nominated for a single Grammy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Halle Berry and Cardi B Come Out Swinging With Bruised's All-Women Hip-Hop Soundtrack

Halle Berry and Cardi B came out swinging when they executive-produced the soundtrack for Netflix's Bruised. Berry is set to star in the upcoming MMA fighter film, where she'll make her directorial debut. To match the intense girl-power energy of Bruised, Berry enlisted Cardi B's rap expertise to help advise on the soundtrack — the first-ever all-women hip-hop soundtrack, to be exact.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Cardi B
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Confronts Miami Nightclub Bouncers After Black Women Allegedly Get Denied Entry

Miami, FL – Getting access to an upscale nightclub on the weekend can be a tricky proposition. But when you’re a superstar like Cardi B, there usually aren’t any issues. While heading into Miami’s E11EVEN nightclub on Saturday night (December 4), a group of Black women were stuck outside and claimed the security weren’t letting Black women in. One woman even claimed she was the wife of a Miami Dolphins player.
MIAMI, FL
mediapost.com

Cardi B Whips It Up For Vodka-Infused Topping

Whipshots, a vodka-infused whipped cream from Starco Brands, launched Tuesday via a video and images from the Woo agency on brand partner Cardi B’s Instagram page, which has 115 million followers. Just 500 Whipshots cans will be available each day this month from Whipshots.com, via ecommerce platform Spirits Network. Retail...
CELEBRITIES
Chanute Tribune

Cardi B hails her 'sexy and tasty' Whipshots

Cardi B loves her "sexy and tasty" Whipshots. The chart-topping rap star recently launched her new brand - a vodka-infused whipped cream - and Cardi insists that the product chimes perfectly with her own outlook on life. Cardi, 29, told Billboard: "I’m not really a hardcore liquor-drinking person. And I...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Playboy Creative#E11even#Lhhatl#Instagram A#Baller Alert#Tlc#The Neighborhood Talk
news4sanantonio.com

Cardi B becomes Playboy's first resident creative director

WASHINGTON (TND) — It's a dream come true for Cardi B. The multi-diamond artist made the announcement on Instagram Thursday, expressing her excitement in taking on the new role. Introducing the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at the legendary @playboy, it's ME," Cardi B said in her caption. In...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Becomes First Female Rapper With Two RIAA Diamond Singles

Cardi B dropped "Bodak Yellow" in 2017 and never looked back. In the four years since the Love & Hip Hop: New York star crossed all-the-way over into music, she has been one of the premier acts and talents in the game. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images. Since last August, when Cardi...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Cardi B Celebrates Reaching Diamond Status Yet Again: "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend"

Cardi B continues to set the bar high for women in hip-hop! The Grammy-winning star just reached a new milestone in her career: becoming the first woman rapper with multiple diamond songs. On Nov. 29, it was announced that the Recording Industry Association of America declared that Cardi B's 2018 collaboration with Maroon 5, "Girls Like You," was certified diamond after it surpassed 10 million sales in the US market. She first reached diamond status for her breakout single, "Bodak Yellow," which helped launch her into superstardom.
MUSIC
The Independent

Cardi B praised by fans as AMAs viewers try to count her outfit changes

Cardi B and her stylist have earned praise after the singer appeared in numerous outfits while hosting the 2021 American Music Awards.On Sunday, the “WAP” rapper enamoured viewers with two outfit changes on the red carpet ahead of the show, with one Schiaparelli look accessorised with a solid gold mask.While hosting the awards ceremony, Cardi continued to frequently change her appearance. The singer appeared in a different outfit nearly each time she walked on stage.The mother of two, who revealed at one point that she would be returning “straight home for my babies” after completing her hosting duties, first appeared...
CELEBRITIES
The Press

Cardi B feared her hair would fall out

Cardi B feared her hair would fall out after giving birth to her son. The 29-year-old rap star - who has Kulture, three, and a baby boy who was born on September 6 - has taken to Twitter to discuss her post-pregnancy fears. Alongside a selfie, Cardi wrote: "So I’ve...
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Really??? TLC’s T-Boz Said A Nicki Minaj Hatin’ Hacker Left THIS Shady Comment From Her Instagram Account, Barbz Blast Her

It's been a while since TLC singer T-Boz has made headlines, but alas the 51-year-old icon ruffled feathers last night after a mysterious comment from her page landed on blogs. The controversy sparked after someone from her official Instagram account left a seemingly shady comment about rapper Nicki Minaj under a video with Cardi B.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

T-Boz Says She Was "Hacked" Following Shady Nicki Minaj Comment On Post About Cardi B

A comment left on The Jasmine Brand's Instagram account has T-Boz jumping in to defend herself. Things can get messy on social media as mentions, comments, and subliminally shading responses are often screen-captured and quickly shared on various platforms. Such was the case earlier today for TLC icon T-Boz who came under heavy backlash after a comment from her account popped up on a post about Cardi B.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B & Offset Goof Around At Playboy Party In Miami

Cardi B and Offset looked to be enjoying themselves in videos taken during the Playboy party at Art Basel in Miami, Friday night. In one clip uploaded by The Neighborhood, Offset can be seen pouring whipped cream into Cardi's mouth in a crowded room while she rocked a Prada mini dress and Playboy bunny pendant. The party was held in honor of Playboy's new lifestyle brand, Big Bunny.
MIAMI, FL
HipHopDX.com

TLC Singer T-Boz Denies Instigating Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Beef With Instagram Hacked Defense

TLC singer T-Boz found herself at the center of controversy over the weekend when she was accused of trying to reignite Cardi B and Nicki Minaj beef. As outlined by the New York Post, T-Boz appeared to write, “Poor Nicki Minaj” alongside several laughing emojis under The Jasmine Brand‘s Instagram post about Cardi B advocating for a Black woman outside a Miami nightclub. People quickly jumped to the conclusion T-Boz was trying to spark something between the two rap stars.
CELEBRITIES
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

2K+
Followers
870
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy